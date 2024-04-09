Curium Announces First Commercial Dose in the Netherlands of PYLCLARI® – an Innovative 18F-PSMA PET Tracer Indicated in Patients With Prostate Cancer

PARIS, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leader in nuclear medicine, announced that today in the Netherlands the first commercial dose of PYLCLARI® has been sold. PYLCLARI® (INN: Piflufolastat (18F) also known as (18 F)-DCFPyL, is indicated for the detection of prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) positive lesions with positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer in the following clinical settings:



Primary staging of patients with high-risk prostate cancer prior to initial curative therapy

To localize recurrence of prostate cancer in patients with a suspected recurrence based on increasing serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels after primary treatment with curative intent

Benoit Woessmer, PET Europe CEO at Curium commented, “We are pleased that with today’s news of first commercial supply in the Netherlands, PYLCLARI® is now available to more nuclear medicine physicians and their patients in three European countries – Greece, Italy, and in the Netherlands where the production will be done by our partner BV Cyclotron VU in Amsterdam. With our focus on redefining the experience of cancer through our trusted legacy in nuclear medicine, Curium is proud to be improving the choice of diagnostic modalities available to our customers across Europe – ultimately for the benefit of patients with prostate cancer.”

Today’s announcement follows the decision in July 2023 by the European Commission granting marketing authorization for PYLCLARI® in the European Union, followed by first commercial doses in Greece in November 2023, and in Italy in February 2024.

For more information about PYLCLARI®: www.pylclari.com

In the U.S., Lantheus received approval for PYLARIFY® (Piflufolastat F 18 Injection) from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2021. It is the #1 utilized PSMA PET agent in the U.S. market. The European rights were licensed by Curium from Progenics, a Lantheus company, in 2018.

About Curium

Curium is a world leader in nuclear medicine. We develop, manufacture, and distribute world-class radiopharmaceutical products to help patients around the globe. Our proven heritage combined with a pioneering approach are the hallmarks to deliver innovation, excellence, and unparalleled service. With manufacturing facilities across Europe and the United States, Curium delivers SPECT, PET and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical solutions for life-threatening diseases to over 14 million patients annually. The name ‘Curium’ honors the legacy of pioneering radioactive materials researchers Marie and Pierre Curie, after whom the radioactive element curium was named and emphasizes our focus on nuclear medicine. To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com

For more information:

Ross Bethell, VP, Head of Global Communications

Curium

communications@curiumpharma.com