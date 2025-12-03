Curium Establishes Legal Entity in China

Curium has established a legal entity in China which represents a major milestone in Curium’s international growth strategy and will enhance Curium’s ability to serve patients with cancer across Asia

Curium’s local footprint will strengthen collaboration with key partners and align with their long-term vision to build a next-generation pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals for therapy

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium has established a legal entity in China, Curium Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (科锐霖（上海）医药有限公司), representing a major milestone in Curium’s growth strategy and goal to help diagnose and treat more patients with cancer worldwide.

This important step reinforces the strategic importance of the Chinese market and Curium’s long-term commitment to supporting its healthcare ecosystem. Curium’s local footprint in China will enhance Curium group’s ability to serve patients with cancer and improve access to life-enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals.

The creation of Curium Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. will strengthen collaboration with key partners in China and encourage science-led discussions that align with Curium group’s long-term vision to actively build a next-generation pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals for therapy, with global ambition and the scale to pursue high-value opportunities across targets, modalities, and isotopes.

Licardo Chan, General Manager NASIA, Curium International, says, “Curium’s new entity in China will enable continued investment in innovation, operations and talent, supporting sustainable long-term growth for Curium and improving access to essential diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for patients with cancer.”

About Curium

Curium Pharma is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 5,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

Inquiries:

Curium Group

Camilla Campell

VP, Head of Global Communications

Camilla.campbell@curiumpharma.com