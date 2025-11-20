CapVest recapitalizes Curium to accelerate its growth strategy, marking the largest transaction in nuclear medicine globally

Curium and CapVest have announced the recapitalization of Curium via a new Continuation Vehicle

The transaction values Curium at circa $7 billion, representing the largest transaction in nuclear medicine globally

The recapitalization will accelerate Curium’s strategy to launch innovative, life-changing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for cancer patients around the world

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a leading producer of radiopharmaceuticals, and CapVest Partners LLP (CapVest), a global investment firm, have announced the recapitalization of Curium via a new Continuation Vehicle (CV). The CV values Curium at circa $7 billion, representing the largest transaction in nuclear medicine globally.

The transaction elicited wide support from existing and new institutional investors across the US, Europe, the Middle East and APAC. This includes lead investors ICG, TPG GP Solutions, CVC Secondary Partners and other investors such as Goldman Sachs Alternatives, Lunate, Pantheon, and Ardian. Curium also secured a minority investment from TPG Life Sciences Innovations. TPG’s life sciences platform focuses on innovative companies developing disruptive science to improve outcomes for patients in areas of high unmet medical needs. The high caliber of this investor base represents a strong endorsement of Curium’s track record of growth and innovation, as well as a strong belief in the future trajectory of the company in a market poised for exponential growth in the next 15 years.

Over the last decade, Curium has positioned itself as a global leader in nuclear medicine. Its vertically integrated, global supply chain reliably delivers diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals to more than 14 million patients in over 70 countries across 6 continents every year. Curium boasts a broad portfolio of diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and has an exciting, late-stage pipeline of Radioligand Therapies (RLTs) targeting neuroendocrine and prostate cancers, the two largest indications in nuclear medicine.

The new CV broadens Curium’s investor base, increasing the financial resources available to support Curium in the next phase of its growth. Going forward, the company will continue to launch innovative, life-changing diagnostic and therapeutic solutions for cancer patients, whilst building its pipeline of “next-generation” radiopharmaceuticals through internal development and strategic acquisitions or partnerships.

The completion of the Transaction is expected in Q1 2026 and is subject to customary regulatory approvals. CapVest will remain the controlling shareholder of Curium.

Renaud Dehareng, CEO of Curium, said: “We are delighted to have successfully agreed this transaction with our partners at CapVest in record time. We are also proud to have received such strong investor interest, which endorses our unique positioning as the largest independent platform in nuclear medicine, with strong end-to-end capabilities across development, manufacturing, logistics and market access. This transaction positions us to accelerate the roll-out of our ambitious global strategy and drive further product launches, innovation and growth – all true to our passion to deliver life-changing solutions for healthcare professionals and millions of patients around the world.”

Kate Briant, Senior Partner at CapVest, said: “We are proud to continue supporting Curium on what has been a phenomenal journey since 2016. We are grateful to our existing investors for their continued partnership and are also very pleased to welcome new investors into Curium, for what we believe will be a compelling investment opportunity. Building on our successes delivered to date, we are confident that Curium is exceptionally positioned to continue to play a major role in an industry that we expect to double in size over the next 5 years and then double again.”

PJT Partners acted as lead financial advisor on the transaction, with Kirkland & Ellis acting as lead legal advisor.

About Curium

Curium is a leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston and with offices around the world, Curium’s mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites (of which two in the United States), Curium is uniquely positioned to reliably supply radiopharmaceuticals globally. Curium’s global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 50 products (including 15 approved in the United States) advancing care for over 14 million patients annually across a wide range of cancers.

Curium’s pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company’s dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

About CapVest

Founded in 1999, CapVest is a leading international private equity investor that partners with ambitious companies to transform their businesses. As an active and patient investor, CapVest has established a strong track record of attractive returns by working closely with management teams in transforming the size and scale of its portfolio companies through a combination of organic and acquisition-led growth.

CapVest seeks to invest in highly resilient industries where the demand driver for the product or service is non-discretionary. Its core sectors include healthcare, consumer staples and essential services.

To learn more, visit www.capvest.com