Native Grill & Wings Rakes in Two Local Awards

Arizona’s Favorite Wing Spot Secures a Flurry of Recognition for Authentic Wings

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Native Grill & Wings , owned by FAT Brands Inc. and known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, is proud to announce it has collected two local awards since the New Year. In its home state of Arizona, Native Grill & Wings has recently received the following accolades, voted on by the local community:

Tucson Local Media ‘Best of The Northwest’ – Best Wings at 8225 N Courtney Page Way, Tucson, AZ location

Ahwatukee Foothills News ‘Best of Ahwatukee’ – Best Wings at 1339 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ location

“It’s humbling to have two of my Native Grill & Wings locations recognized for our outstanding wings,” said Native Grill & Wings franchisee, Matt Thiara. “Since joining the Native family in 2020, I have felt connected to our fans. They truly love the brand and what we stand for. I share these recognitions with my team who are dedicated day in and day out to providing a superior guest experience.”

Since bringing Buffalo-style wings to the Southwest 40 years ago, the chain has earned a reputation for its 20 unbeatable wing sauces and rubs – featuring everything from Classic Buffalo to Kickin’ Bourbon to Ancho Chile Lime Dry Rub. Unique to Native Grill & Wings, guests can order all 20 flavors by the individual wing, further underscoring the brand’s commitment to delivering a unique dining experience. Native is also known for its vibrant atmosphere, making the chain a coveted spot to watch the big game. With approximately 30 big screens and a robust drink menu including over 12 beers on tap, there is no better spot to take in the action.

“We are so honored to have two of our Native Grill & Wings locations in the Arizona area recognized for what the brand was built around—flavor, food, and fun,” said Gregg Nettleton, President and Chief Operating Officer of FAT Brands’ Casual Dining Division. “Both the Phoenix and Tucson communities have been incredibly supportive over the years, which is reflected in receiving these honors. Their votes and loyalty are invaluable.”

For more information or to find a Native Grill & Wings near you, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Native Grill & Wings

Native Grill & Wings is a family-friendly, polished sports grill with 20 franchised locations throughout Arizona and Texas. Native, as the brand’s legion of fans call it, serves over 20 award-winning wing flavors that guests can order by the individual wing, as well as an extensive menu of pizza, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more. For more information, visit www.nativegrillandwings.com.

