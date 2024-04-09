Nexterus Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Providers Award 2024

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, announces that it has been selected as a Top 100 Logistics & Supply Chain Technology Provider for 2024 by Inbound Logistics magazine. Nexterus was selected because the company helps small-to-mid-size businesses harness the potential of supply chain technology, bringing value and efficiencies to clients.



"This is Nexterus' second appearance on this prestigious list of innovators that provide robust logistics and supply chain technologies," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. "Our experienced team partners with clients to bring the best technologies to grow their businesses, address labor shortages, mitigate risks, and increase efficiencies.”

"With technology in the logistics and supply chain space evolving rapidly, it's crucial to recognize and celebrate the companies driving innovation for shippers," says Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics. "We are excited to uncover the supply chain and logistics tech industry trailblazers whose solutions are transforming the landscape. This recognition honors excellence and provides valuable insights into the evolving technological trends within our industry."

Nexterus is a full-service logistics management company providing customizable solutions, including LTL/TL/Parcel shipping, international import and export, customs clearance/brokerage, warehousing, supply chain optimization, and analytics that improve decision-making. With knowledge, experience, and a combination of services, Nexterus ensures clients can meet their customers' needs most efficiently.

The entire top 100 list can be viewed here: https://www.inboundlogistics.com/articles/top-100-logistics-it-providers/.

About Nexterus

Nexterus solves urgent and complex supply chain issues, applying expertise and technology to manage and optimize global supply chains. As America’s oldest private, non-asset-based, third-party logistics (3PL) company, Nexterus helps small and medium-sized companies better compete through the power of their supply chains. With best-in-class strategies and services, Nexterus gives clients the freedom to build their businesses without being distracted by complex supply chain challenges and tedious tasks, allowing these companies to improve productivity, efficiencies, and customer service. Please find us at nexterus.com (https://www.nexterus.com).

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics is the leading supply chain multimedia platform targeted toward decision-makers and thought leaders in the supply chain, logistics, and transportation sectors. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes optimize their supply chains by better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

