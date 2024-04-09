Circana ProScores and Data Assets Now Available in Google Cloud

Chicago, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™, a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud that will enable advertisers to leverage Circana’s industry-leading data assets to drive improved returns on media investments in Google Cloud’s BigQuery. Over 5,000 Circana ProScores® are now available in Google Cloud and can be directly accessed by customers in BigQuery for convenient insights, planning, and activation.

ProScores audiences are purchase-based, modeled segments representing approximately 126 million U.S. households, offering scalable activation opportunities across households with the highest likelihood to purchase a given category, brand or sub-brand. Additional data from Circana, including transactional data, will be available in Google Cloud in the coming months, providing granular, high-level insights about the purchase behavior of key consumer cohorts.

“We are thrilled to join Google Cloud’s Partner Advantage Program and expand access to Circana’s wealth of data assets,” said Amy Marentic, president, Global Solutions, Circana. “Combining Circana's industry-leading data with Google's cutting-edge technology empowers our clients to unlock sophisticated media planning and measurement backed by powerful, privacy-protected consumer insights. This comprehensive view informs data-driven business strategies and enables best-in-class media activation — all with greater ease.”

The partnership between Circana and Google Cloud enables clients to combine Circana, public Google datasets, and first-party data into one unified ecosystem for specific analytical use cases rather than leveraging disparate data systems. This streamlined approach enhances data integration and increases speed to insights, ultimately boosting operational efficiency.

"We are excited to partner with Circana to enable customers to quickly create the insights needed to achieve scale and reach their target audiences effectively" said Stacy Trackey Meagher, vice president, Google Cloud. "By making Circana data available in BigQuery, customers are able to combine their first-party data with trusted Circana data, unlocking powerful analytics and insights.”

