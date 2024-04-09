Hot Dog on a Stick Heads to the Tropics with All-New Dragon Fruit Lemonade

Beach-Born Brand Adds a Splash of Pink to Menu for Spring

LOS ANGELES, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT Brands’ Hot Dog on a Stick , the iconic, beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, is adding a sweet touch to its menu with the all-new Dragon Fruit Lemonade, available starting today through June 30 at participating locations.

The Dragon Fruit Lemonade’s refreshing taste is a symphony of sweet, tangy flavors made fresh each day using Hot Dog on Stick’s iconic hand-stomping method. The bright and fruity beverage is sure to be the perfect sip for spring, and as always, Hot Dog on a Stick’s new Dragon Fruit Lemonade is available both fresh and frozen.

“Hot Dog on a Stick is a bright and sunny brand, so it was only fitting to bring such a vibrant flavor to the menu for our fans as the weather warms up,” said Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our guests seek out Hot Dog on a Stick for our premium drink offerings made with only the highest quality ingredients. The all-new Dragon Fruit Lemonade certainly fits into this category and tastes as delicious as it looks!”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with nearly 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

For more information on Hot Dog on a Stick, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers. Hot Dog on a Stick has nearly 50 locations. For more information, visit www.hotdogonastick.com .