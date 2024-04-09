Clinical asset management leader TRIMEDX introduces GeoSense, a Real-Time Location System, to strengthen comprehensive visibility to medical device inventory

Indianapolis, Indiana, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX―an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity―announced the launch of GeoSense, a Real-Time Location System (RTLS) for health care. TRIMEDX GeoSense provides health systems with accurate and timely medical device tracking data by using next-generation, multi-modal technology that is lightweight, room-level precise, and easy to implement.

“Health systems continue to address growing operational & financial challenges, and healthcare leaders must closely manage clinical assets to maximize their organizations’ capital investments and ensure the right clinical assets are in the right place, at the right time to meet patient care needs,” says TRIMEDX CEO Henry Hummel. “By focusing on solving problems most important to our clients, we continue to enhance our technology & delivery platform with sustainable, scalable solutions that deliver persistent value.”

By directly integrating with TRIMEDX’s proprietary data and technology platforms, device location data strengthens the comprehensive visibility to clinical asset inventories as well as service delivery excellence. TRIMEDX GeoSense offers clients efficient and effective clinical asset management solutions by delivering:

Reduced device search times and improved clinician satisfaction

Improved clinical engineering service – Technicians can quickly locate devices for preventative maintenance and repairs and better prioritize workflows to improve service delivery

Enhanced inventory management with loss prevention monitoring

Mobile medical equipment PAR level management and improved device availability

Rental equipment process controls and reduced rental expenses

Cybersecurity and ePHI exposure risk mitigation

With the introduction of GeoSense, TRIMEDX is launching a client-facing mobile application that leverages the innovative GeoSense technology designed to help clinicians quickly find the devices they need at the point of patient care, saving valuable clinician time and improving the overall patient care experience.

“By continuously investing in technology enhancements, TRIMEDX is committed to innovation in the healthcare technology space,” says Chief Technology Officer and President of Cybersecurity Doug Folsom. “This innovative GeoSense technology will reduce the time spent searching for critical medical equipment and can be a transformative tool for health systems to drive financial savings, reduce risk, and improve operational efficiencies.”

To learn more about TRIMEDX GeoSense, visit trimedx.com/geosense.

To learn more about TRIMEDX’s comprehensive solutions, visit trimedx.com/solutions.

###

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

Attachment