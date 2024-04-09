Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2024 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2024 totaled $160.4 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.4 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $83.0 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of March 31, 2024 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$22,599 
Global Discovery 1,639 
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 13,771 
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 3,302 
Global Equity Team3  
Global Equity 376 
Non-U.S. Growth 13,722 
China Post-Venture 161 
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity 4,610 
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 2,895 
Value Income 14 
International Value Team  
International Value 42,956 
International Explorer 306 
Global Value Team  
Global Value 27,298 
Select Equity 347 
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,042 
Credit Team  
High Income 10,333 
Credit Opportunities 230 
Floating Rate 77 
Developing World Team  
Developing World 3,837 
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak 2,039 
Antero Peak Hedge 206 
International Small-Mid Team3  
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 7,390 
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained 596 
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities 110 
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities 528 
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$160,384 

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $82 million.
3 Effective March 31, 2024, the International Small-Mid team, managing the Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth strategy, became its own autonomous investment franchise.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
