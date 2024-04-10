Tims China Surpasses 20 Million Loyalty Club Members

SHANGHAI, China and NEW YORK, April 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TH International Limited (“Tims China” (Nasdaq: THCH)), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons coffee shops and Popeyes restaurants in China, surpassed 20 million registered loyalty club members on March 31, 2024.







[20 Million Member Milestone]

Loyalty club members are a crucial driver of Tims China’s growth, and this milestone underscores the customers’ embrace of our program.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said, “The months around our fifth anniversary celebration in February have already seen some remarkable events, including opening of our 900th store and entrance into our 60th city in China. This achievement is no less important: we had over 7 million more guests join our loyalty program in the last 12 months to bring us to this 20 million member milestone. We want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of our 20 million registered loyalty club members. Their continued support and patronage inspire us to deliver an outstanding guest experience every day."

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisees of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau and Popeyes restaurants in mainland China and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

