Tims China Marks 7th Anniversary, Partners with Air Canada to Celebrate a Club-Members only “Maple Journey” Promotion*

SHANGHAI, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 26, TH International Limited (NASDAQ: THCH), the exclusive operator of Tim Hortons in China (“Tims China” or the “Company”), marks its seventh year of operations in the country.

Seven Years of Steady Growth in China

Honoring the Canadian roots of the Tims Hortons brand - the first coffee shop opened in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1964 - Tims China is as committed as ever to delivering a warm connection with every cup. The brand will continue expanding its footprint, reaching more and more communities and customers nationwide.

Since entering the Chinese market in 2019, Tims China has steadily expanded its presence, completing a successful Nasdaq listing, surpassing 1,000 stores in nearly 100 cities across China, and standing out in the competitive coffee market with its distinctive “Coffee + Freshly Prepared Food” positioning.

Partnering with Air Canada to Celebrate a “Maple Journey”





(Round-trip Tickets Between Shanghai And Canada)

To celebrate the dual anniversarys with all of its over 31 million Club Members, Tims China has partnered with Air Canada to celebrate a special “Maple Journey,” offering four round-trip tickets between Shanghai and a city of choice in Canada.* This exclusive promotion is a heartfelt thank-you to Chinese consumers for their support over the past seven years, connecting Shanghai and Canada through both coffee and travel.

Shanghai is where Tims China began its journey seven years ago. It remains a key strategic hub. Canada, Tim Horton’s birthplace, represents its heritage and roots. From Canada to Shanghai, from a cup of coffee to a long-haul journey, what spans oceans is a connection between people and cities.

Tims China’s connection with travel extends beyond this partnership. In recent years, the brand has expanded into key transportation hubs, including airports, high-speed rail stations, and highway service areas, bringing Tims stores to major transit points. Whether in the air or on the move through cities, travelers can enjoy a delicious and trusted Tims experience.

Yongchen Lu, CEO of Tims China, said: “Over the past seven years, the support and recognition of Chinese consumers, and especially our over 31 million Loyalty Club Members have driven us forward. We have traveled our seven-year journey together every step of the way. Therefore, we are thrilled to express our sincere gratitude to our members by offering four round-trip tickets from Shanghai to a city of choice in Canada where Tim Hortons was founded 62 years ago.* With this milestone anniversary under our belt, our future is bright and we will continue to optimize our ‘Coffee + Freshly Prepared Food’ strategy, guided by local preferences and powered by digitalization and innovation.”

* Enter the lucky draw via the Tims China official WeChat Mini Program.

Travel Period: Mar 1, 2026 – Feb 28, 2027

Route: Shanghai ✈ A city of choice in Canada (economy class round-trip)

Flights must be operated by Air Canada

Round-trip travel must be completed within 90 days

Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash

ABOUT TH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

TH International Limited (Nasdaq: THCH) (“Tims China”) is the parent company of the exclusive master franchisee of Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Tims China was founded by Cartesian Capital Group and Tim Hortons Restaurants International, a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International (TSX: QSR) (NYSE: QSR).

The company’s philosophy is rooted in world-class execution and data-driven decision making and centered around true local relevance, continuous innovation, genuine community, and absolute convenience. For more information, please visit https://www.timschina.com.

ABOUT AIR CANADA

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Contacts

Investor Relations

IR@timschina.com or gemma.bakx@cartesiangroup.com

Public Relations

patty.yu@timschina.com

Follow @TimHortonsChina

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fbf7e0dd-212e-4440-9a08-75c6ee37965e