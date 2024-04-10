Sitryx nominates SYX-5219 a novel, oral and targeted PKM2 activator for clinical development in atopic dermatitis

First program from proprietary pipeline of novel immunometabolism-targeting therapies to progress to regulatory non-clinical studies to support a clinical trial authorization

Pre-clinical data package supports novel therapeutic target for the treatment of inflammatory diseases

First indication will be atopic dermatitis based on strong translational data package

Regulatory submission preparation is underway with entry into the clinic expected in early 2025

Oxford, UK – 10 April 2024 – Sitryx Therapeutics (“the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on modulating immune cell metabolism to advance a new generation of therapies for chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, has nominated SYX-5219 as the first candidate from its proprietary pipeline to progress to regulatory non-clinical studies to support a clinical trial authorization (CTA). SYX-5219 has the potential to address a broad range of inflammatory diseases and will advance into the clinic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, the most common inflammatory skin disease.

SYX-5219 offers first-in-class potential as an oral, targeted, disease-modifying anti-inflammatory therapy, targeting a critical enzyme that regulates cell metabolism called pyruvate kinase M2 (PKM2). Modulation of PKM2 alters B and T lymphocyte function and represents a novel therapeutic target with the potential to rebalance the immune system, normalize immune cell function and drive sustained disease remission for a skin condition that has limited treatment options under the current standard of care.

Iain Kilty, Chief Scientific Officer of Sitryx, commented: “The nomination of SYX-5219 as our first clinical development candidate for atopic dermatitis is a hugely exciting development for Sitryx and an important milestone as we transition to a clinical-stage company. The team has generated a strong preclinical data package that builds on the scientific community’s growing understanding of PKM2 and its role in the pathogenesis of atopic dermatitis. These data have given us the confidence to move this program towards the clinic and we look forward to its continued progress.”

Ravi Rao, Chief Medical Officer of Sitryx, commented: “Atopic dermatitis is the most common inflammatory skin disease with no curative treatment options. While newer therapies have moved beyond symptom control to include disease-modifying approaches, the condition continues to present a significant burden for patients and health systems. Sitryx is making great progress with its lead candidate, SYX-5219, an oral and novel targeted therapy with the potential to deliver significant benefit to patients.”

Regulatory submission preparation for SYX-5219 is underway, with clinical trials expected to commence in early 2025. SYX-5219 is expected to be the first program to enter clinical development from Sitryx’s proprietary pipeline of potential therapies that leverage metabolism to modulate immune cell function. In January, the Company announced that Lilly, its partner in an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration, had commenced a Phase 1 study of itaconate mimetic (SYX-1042), a post-translational modification modulator program developed within the partnership.

About Sitryx

Sitryx is a biopharmaceutical company focused on modulating immune cell metabolism to advance a new generation of first- and best-in-class disease-modifying therapies for chronic autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Sitryx's proprietary science is led by a highly experienced management team and supported by world class academic founders. Sitryx was founded by internationally renowned researchers in the field of immunology and metabolism, including Houman Ashrafian, Luke O'Neill, Jonathan Powell, Jeff Rathmell, Michael Rosenblum and Paul Peter Tak. Together they have published more than 1,000 papers in the field, making multiple key breakthroughs in our understanding of how the energetic status of immune cells is critical in regulating disease activity.

Sitryx was founded in 2018 with seed funding from SV Health Investors and has raised in excess of $75 million to date from an international syndicate of specialist investors including SV Health Investors, Sofinnova Partners, Oxford Science Enterprises, Longwood Fund, Lilly and GSK. In 2020, Sitryx formed an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company. The Company has a broad pipeline of small molecules against novel targets in major autoimmune indications with high unmet need. Sitryx is headquartered in Oxford, UK. For more information, please visit www.sitryx.com.