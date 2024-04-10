BriaCell 2024 AACR Preclinical Poster Confirms Strong Anti-Cancer Activity of Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ Clinical Candidates for Breast and Prostate Cancer

Preclinical data shows that BriaCell’s Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ effectively induce an anti-cancer immune response via multiple mechanisms including naïve helper and killer T cells, dendritic cells, and natural killer (NK) cells

The novel mechanisms of action may lead to strong anti-cancer activity in breast and prostate cancer patients

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, today is pleased to report preclinical data showing strong anti-cancer activity of its next generation, personalized, off-the-shelf, cell-based breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies, Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™, in a poster session during the 2024 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held from April 5-10 at San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA.

“Our data demonstrates enhancement of immune responses and expanded mechanisms of action of the Bria-OTS+™ platform,” commented Miguel A. Lopez-Lago, PhD, BriaCell’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We anticipate that our novel immunotherapeutic platform will provide potent and long-lasting anti-cancer activity in cancer patients. We view our technology as a significant scientific advancement in the field of oncology and personalized immunotherapy.”

“We are truly thrilled with our data confirming the robust immune system activation elicited by our novel next generation Bria-OTS+™ platform – featuring proprietary immune activating factors for improved efficacy,” commented Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell’s President and CEO. “We have successfully enhanced antigen presentation activity and cytokine expression while expanding our HLA target range to cover nearly 99% of the population. We are looking forward to advancing our next generation Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ programs into the clinic.”

The poster is summarized below and linked here: https://briacell.com/scientific-publications/.

Title: Bria-OTS+™ immunotherapy platform: Harnessing gene-modified tumor cells to reinvigorate the cancer immunity cycle for precision anti-tumor responses

Abstract Presentation Number: 6753

BriaCell has designed Bria-OTS+™, an immunotherapy platform representing the next generation (enhanced version) of Bria-OTS™, BriaCell’s personalized off-the-shelf (i.e. pre-manufactured and ready for use) immunotherapy for cancer. Bria-OTS+™ immunotherapy expresses multiple immune activating cytokines and co-stimulatory molecules in addition to immune boosting granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). BriaCell expects to use Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ in its upcoming phase 1/2a clinical studies for breast and prostate cancer, respectively. Bria-PROS+™ has already entered GMP manufacturing to generate clinical supplies for the phase 1/2a study. The characteristics of the next generation Bria-OTS+™ immunotherapy platform include the following:

Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ activate key components of the innate immune system which serves as the body’s first line of defense against cancer

Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ engage multiple facets of the adaptive immune response. This may result in lasting anti-cancer effects in patients

Specifically activates Natural Killer (NK) cells to counter cancer immune escape caused by the loss of human leukocyte antigens (HLA)

Designed for personalized and ready-to-use therapy with long term stability

Simplified administration process of intradermal inoculations (injection into the skin) allows administration in a physician’s office

Anticipated to have a favorable side effect profile, indicating good tolerance (based on prior findings with Bria-IMT™)

Given ease of administration, potent, multi-faceted immune system activation, and favorable safety profile, BriaCell expects Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ to deliver significant clinical efficacy and survival benefits in breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements, including those about presenting a poster at the 2024 AACR, and the contents of such poster; preclinical data showing strong anti-cancer activity of its next generation, personalized, off-the-shelf, cell-based breast and prostate cancer immunotherapies, Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™; BriaCell data demonstrating enhancement of immune responses and expanded mechanisms of action of the Bria-OTS+™ platform; BriaCell’s novel immunotherapeutic platform providing potent and long-lasting anti-cancer activity in cancer patients and BriaCell’s technology being a significant scientific advancement in the field of oncology and personalized immunotherapy; BriaCell’s data confirming the robust immune system activation elicited by their novel next generation Bria-OTS+™ platform, featuring proprietary immune activating factors for improved efficacy; Bria-OTS+™’s enhanced antigen presentation activity and cytokine expression and expanded HLA target range covering nearly 99% of the population; BriaCell advancing its next generation Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ programs into the clinic; BriaCell using Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ in its upcoming phase 1/2a clinical studies for breast and prostate cancer; the characteristics of the Bria-OTS+™ immunotherapy platform; Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ having a favorable side effect profile; and the ability of Bria-OTS+™ and Bria-PROS+™ to deliver significant clinical efficacy and survival benefits in breast cancer and prostate cancer, respectively, are based on BriaCell’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's most recent Management’s Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

