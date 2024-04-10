Nusano to Present at Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit

VALENCIA, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, a physics company transforming the production of medical radioisotopes, today announced it will attend and present at Jefferies Radiopharma Innovation Summit in New York City on Thursday, April 11, 2024.



In his presentation, Nusano CEO Chris Lowe will provide an update on the company’s commercialization plans, including programs to make lutetium-177 and actinium-225 available on a commercial scale in 2025. Nusano management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings. To request a meeting, qualified investors should contact their Jefferies representative or email info@nusano.com.

What: Company Presentation Who: Chris Lowe, Chief Executive Officer When: Thursday, April 11, 2024

3:00 p.m. ET

About Nusano

Nusano is a privately held company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

Contacts