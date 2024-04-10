Oliveda International, Inc. Subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. is the Fastest Growing Waterless Beauty Brand in the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, CA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI) today announced that subsidiary Olive Tree People Inc. recently celebrated its first year in the United States and is already expected to reach $100 million in sales revenue in its second year with sales of up to $300,000 per day, making it the fastest growing waterless beauty company in the U.S.

Founder, Olive Tree Farmer and CEO Thomas Lommel, when asked what makes his company successful, stated that it is essentially three things:

“First, what we are doing makes perfect sense – replacing the 70% water in conventional beauty products with the elixir of our olive leaves and hydroxytyrosol, an ancient Mediterranean secret, and people understand it. Second, the products work, and most of our customers love them because they have a soul. Of course, our 365-day return guarantee also plays a role that should not be underestimated. It shows how confident we are in what we do. Third, our unique community around the olive tree, which has formed organically over the past 12 months with almost 10,000 waterless beauty consultants in the U.S.,” commented Mr. Lommel.

“I am convinced that direct-to-consumer, especially for beauty products that want to be perceived with all the senses, is the most successful way to show people the difference between conventional and waterless beauty,” Mr. Lommel added.

The success of Olive Tree People also has a direct impact on the share price of the parent company Oliveda International Inc., whose company value has risen significantly in recent months.

Mr. Lommel, who developed his first product, the I01, in his olive tree house in the south of Spain over 20 years ago, when asked how he sees the next 1-2 years, stated, “I am convinced what we do will be successful in the U.S. but also in the rest of the world within the next few years because it works, everyone understands it, and it makes absolute sense.”

“On the other hand, it makes no sense to continue working against life. We must finally realize that we cannot exist without microorganisms in us and on us. With synthetic and/or dead plant substances, such as refined plant oils, which are processed into emulsions with distilled water and preservatives and comprise up to 95% of the product in conventional creams, they work against our microbiome and therefore against life,” Mr. Lommel added.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is the leading olive tree beauty company and the pioneer in Waterless Skincare. The company also has developed a worldwide unique olive tree frequency technology to reconnect people with their own nature. Through the subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., the company owns the brands Oliveda, LA Dope, Olive Re:connected, and OliveMush. In the legendary olive treehouse Oliveda Founder Thomas Lommel developed his very first product in his first olive grove in 2001. Years before, he had successfully treated himself with the power of the olive trees and developed an elixir for internal use from the olive leaves. After more and more people had confirmed its incredible effectiveness, Thomas developed in his treehouse the Olive Tree Therapy - as a Mediterranean to Ayurveda later confirmed by conventional medicine. He was convinced that what is best for the inside must also be best for the outside, our largest organ, the skin. He started studying the composition of skincare and learned that almost all creams and serums are based on up to 70% distilled water. The idea was born: to replace this 70% water component with the beauty elixir of the olive leaf. This is not olive oil but rather an olive leaf elixir, which is up to 3,000-times more concentrated, the effectiveness of which protects our cells just as perfectly as that of the olive tree and allows it to live up to 4,000 years - with the highest vitality. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.