Blue Mountain Achieves SOC 2 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security and Trustworthiness

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, the leader in GMP-compliant EAM (Enterprise Asset Management) software for life sciences, proudly announces its achievement of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance certification for its globally trusted RAM 4 cloud platform, underscoring its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, integrity, and confidentiality.



The SOC 2 Type 2 (Service Organization Control 2) compliance certification is recognized globally as a benchmark for demonstrating an organization's commitment to safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the privacy and security of client data. This accomplishment reaffirms Blue Mountain’s unwavering commitment to providing clients with a secure and reliable platform while adhering to industry best practices.

“Our team at Blue Mountain is proud to be recognized for SOC 2 certification. Our customers operate in an industry that is held to the highest of standards by the FDA, MHRA, EMEA, TGA, and other regulatory agencies. As the provider of a core solution for thousands of brands that produce the drugs and devices that help people, we see our security and trustworthiness as table stakes. In addition to offering the only EAM solution that comes fully validated out of the box, we understand the importance of trust and compliance. We see it as our duty to partner with our customers to ensure that when they are audited by regulatory bodies like the FDA or their clients that this is a seamless and fearless process,” said Jonathan White, Chief Technology Officer, Blue Mountain.

"In a digital world, risks are different. Our customers are incredibly savvy in life sciences. They manufacture some of the most meaningful medicines in the world. They have enough on their plates. As a SaaS partner, it’s our responsibility to develop and maintain software that’s secure, stable, and does exactly what it promises to do. We are passionate about that at Blue Mountain. Our SOC 2 achievement is another proof point to our ongoing commitment and leadership in the life sciences industry,” said David Rode, CEO, Blue Mountain.

The certification process involves rigorous evaluation of an organization's controls and procedures related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data. By successfully completing this comprehensive assessment, Blue Mountain has demonstrated its ability to effectively mitigate risks and protect the interests of its clients.

About Blue Mountain

Leading the Life Sciences in asset management for 35 years, Blue Mountain® has a unique position in the life sciences industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping thousands of Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Cell and Gene Therapy, Medical Device, and Contract Manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, our company helps life sciences manufacturing master GMP asset management by implementing our best-in-class software - enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Blue Mountain is backed by Accel-KKR and headquartered in State College, PA. For more information, please visit www.coolblue.com.

Media Contact:

Jessica Brown

Global Head of Marketing

Blue Mountain

(814) 325-7355

www.coolblue.com