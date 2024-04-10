Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Announces its Statement of Needs Requirements Platform

BOSTON, MA, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) announced a new tool called the AREA Statement of Needs (ASON) online platform. The ASON tool empowers enterprise users and AR solution providers to define and refine requirements collaboratively, ensuring alignment with industry best practices and specific use cases.

“AR is a technology that poses challenges enterprises must address to have successful project implementation,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director of AREA. “We’re offering enterprise users and AR solution providers an innovative tool they can use to streamline their planning and execution of AR implementations.”

Key Benefits:

Streamlined research and planning to simplify scoping AR projects with ready-built, actionable use cases and requirements.

Accelerated development allows users to generate RFP/RFQ proposals faster and more efficiently, speeding up the development lifecycle.

Enhanced collaboration: users can work seamlessly with stakeholders, suppliers, and team members.

Search and reporting functionalities to streamline workflows.

Try the free ASON tool today.

About the AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA)

The AR for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global membership-funded alliance helping to accelerate the adoption of enterprise AR by supporting the growth of a comprehensive ecosystem. The AREA accelerates AR adoption by creating a comprehensive ecosystem for enterprises, providers, and research institutions. AREA is a program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). For more information, visit the AREA website .

