Verizon Business to demonstrate cutting-edge media and entertainment technology at NAB 2024 Verizon Business to showcase its media and entertainment technology at NAB April 13-17 at booth #W2042

NEW YORK, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will showcase its media and entertainment solutions at NAB 2024 (Booth #W2042) at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 13-17. Technologies like 5G, secure connections, streaming tools, and other innovations that are shaping the future of connected media will be on full display at the Verizon Business booth.



In the past decade, advanced connectivity solutions have transformed the way content is created, protected, distributed, and consumed. Verizon Business is helping Media & Entertainment companies leverage Private Networks, 5G, and 5G Edge to transform the way they operate.

"As the Media & Entertainment industry shifts to IP and leverages cloud-native technologies, fast, reliable connectivity will be the star of the show,” said Josh Arensberg, CTO Media & Entertainment, Verizon Business. “At NAB we will be showcasing innovations shaping the industry and transforming the way content is and will be delivered and consumed.”

Verizon Business executives will be on-site to walk through and share insights on a wide range of topics and hands-on demonstrations that help media and entertainment organizations operate smarter and more efficiently, including:

5G-enabled Live Broadcast: Verizon, in partnership with the NHL, has developed a portfolio of 5G-enabled, Edge compute video workflows, to address REMI production opportunities for camera-to-cloud, replay, graphics, and technical direction to create broadcast quality, low-latency delivery of live NHL games. Event-goers will be able to see live productions featuring NHL content—including live matchups from across the country from the mini-broadcast studio in the booth.

Private Networks: See how 5G can offer private network and enterprise services with radically faster download speeds, vastly reduced latency, much higher network capacity, and other benefits that could fuel an explosion in new applications, platforms, devices, and possibilities for entertainment.

5G Edge Editor: Learn how this award-winning real-time editing and collaboration solution is transforming workflows in the broadcast, film, television, and gaming industries by replicating an on-prem user experience from almost any location.

Open Caching (Verizon Network Edge Delivery): See how Verizon's Open Caching platform improves end-user experiences with reductions in content start-up times, freezing, pausing, or playback failures during streaming.

Verizon PFAN Solution: Learn more about Private Field Area Networks, a high-performance transport solution with leading capacity and coverage that addresses fiber gaps by providing point-to-point wireless connectivity.

Verizon Business will have a large presence on-site including multiple speaking engagements.

Click here to learn more about Verizon Business' presence in the media and entertainment space and at NAB 2024 .

