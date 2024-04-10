MEF Honors NaaS Innovation and Collaboration

MUNICH, Germany, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced winners of its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Accelerator Awards, recognizing and celebrating the exceptional MEF member teams participating in this innovative program focused on collaborative work to define a new era of NaaS. Winners were selected by an esteemed independent panel of senior industry analysts from Atlantic-ACM, AvidThink, and Frost & Sullivan and unveiled at MEF’s Q2 Member Meeting being held this week in Munich, Germany.



MEF’s NaaS Accelerator program provides a collaboration framework for teams of MEF members to develop and validate real-world use cases for NaaS. This collaboration helps define the future of NaaS and explores how MEF’s work in the areas of LSO APIs, LSO payloads, and LSO blockchain shape the industry’s vision for business and operational automation between enterprises, service providers, cloud providers, and suppliers for a wide range of products and services including multi-cloud, connectivity, edge compute and cybersecurity.

“We are excited to announce the winners of the NaaS Accelerator Awards who are visionary companies defining a new era of automated services through the NaaS Accelerator program. Their collaborative spirit and commitment to creating practical applications lays the groundwork for the next generation of automated services,” said Nan Chen, CEO of MEF. “The NaaS Accelerator program is a powerful example of what collaboration within the industry can achieve and we applaud the winners for their dedication to advancing MEF's work and transforming the NaaS landscape.”

MEF NaaS Accelerator Award Winners

Best in Category: NaaS

Awarded to the MEF Accelerator that best advances MEF’s NaaS vision.

Flat Hammer – A New Breed of Enterprise Cloud Network Automation: Addressing the shift from traditional enterprise networking to fully distributed cloud networks that span multiple provider networks. The Flat Hammer team comprises Amartus, Deutsche Telekom, Equinix, and Inmanta.



Best in Category: Business Automation

Awarded to the MEF Accelerator that best advances business automation.

Stone Panther– Next Generation Billing for On-Demand Services: Minimizing disputes and maximizing cash flow by using blockchain and smart contract technologies. The Stone Panther team comprises Colt, Console Connect, Deutsche Telekom, and Vodafone.



Additional MEF Accelerator teams that participated in the program include:

Hot Mongoose – Building the Edge Interconnect Fabric: Enabling the automated buying and selling of edge computing/IaaS to facilitate the growth of multi-provider telco edge and the expansion of available footprint to enterprise customers from a single supplier. The Hot Mongoose team comprises Amartus, Equinix, NTT Communications, and Versa Networks.

Wolf Town – SLA Report Automation: Service providers automating the next generation of accurate and trusted SLA credit reports using smart contracts. The Wolf Town team comprises Colt, Orchest, Sage Management, and Sparkle.

Find more information on the NaaS Accelerator program and view the demonstrations here.

