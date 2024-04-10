30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala raises record-breaking $1.6 million for STARS

CALGARY, Alberta, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala raised a record-breaking total of $1.6 million for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS) this past Saturday. The funds raised from this year’s sold-out event will go towards supporting STARS' operations and ensuring that critical care is available to those who need it most.



Enserva brings together thousands across the energy industry to raise funds for STARS. The gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta and has raised more than $20 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

“The continued support for STARS through the Enserva STARS and Spurs Gala is a source of pride for Enserva and the industry, as it is a testament to the unwavering priority the energy industry puts towards health and safety and enables us to make a transformational difference to STARS to be there for the next patient in need,” says Enserva president and CEO, Gurpreet Lail. “Whether it is our employees in the field, their families or their communities, the life-saving services provided by STARS is critical.

STARS is a non-profit organization that provides rapid and specialized emergency medical care and transportation for critically ill and injured patients across Western Canada. STARS believes that no one should go without the critical care that could save their life, no matter where they live, work or play.

The Gala is a one-of-a-kind fundraising event in Alberta that attracts over 1,000 attendees each year. Guests include corporate executives, government officials, and valued members of the energy service, supply and manufacturing industries. The evening featured a welcome reception, dinner, speeches from STARS patients and live entertainment from Kyle McKearney, and Joe Nichols and the Funk Hunters. The energy services, supply and manufacturing sector drove donations for STARS resulting in 1.6M net raised throughout the night.

Enserva is already preparing for its 31th annual gala and is encouraging organizations to contact events@enserva.ca to get a tailored sponsorship package for Alberta’s premiere fundraising and networking event. For more information about Enserva, visit www.enserva.ca

For more information about STARS, click here.

About Enserva

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada rebranded to their new moniker, Enserva. Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Enserva makes the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs. We have brought the energy industry and community leaders together to raise funds for STARS since 1994.

About STARS

STARS was born from the conviction that no one should go without the care that could save their life. Whether by air, ground, or satellite link, the expert care delivered by STARS doctors, nurses, and paramedics comes in many forms. STARS is a charitable not-for-profit organization that responds to community needs.

For media inquiries, contact:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-818-6918

rhurl@brooklinepr.com