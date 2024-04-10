Grand Design RV Announces First Motorized RV, ‘Lineage’ Class C

MIDDLEBURY, Ind., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Design RV has announced that their highly anticipated entrance into the motorized category will start with a class C motorhome under the brand name Lineage with an anticipated launch in July. This is the first motorized RV product from Grand Design.



“The Lineage name recognizes that the brand is an extension of our strong Grand Design foundation while simultaneously representing what is passed forward over time. It recognizes our relentless commitment to being both dealer centric and customer focused,” said Don Clark, President and CEO of Grand Design RV. “We are looking forward to bringing the quality, innovation and service we are known for in the towable market over to a brand-new product and segment. Lineage Class C will be our first foray into motorized but there will be much more to follow.”

Lineage is the newest addition in Grand Design’s journey as one of the fastest-growing RV brands in the industry’s history. Grand Design’s entry into the motorized segment will bring the same company promise of superior quality, best-in-class service, and sense of community to a new customer base. All products in the motorized division will carry the Lineage name with series descriptors.

Tommy Hall, who previously worked as the product manager for Grand Design’s popular Solitude fifth wheel line, has been promoted to general manager of the new motorized division. Mike Hums and Stephan Dolzan have been named product managers for the Lineage brand. The company will manufacture the Lineage product line from its current Middlebury, Indiana campus.

“Increasingly our customers and dealers have come to us asking about our potential entry into the motorized segment, so it is with great excitement that we can share the news of the first product in the Lineage brand,” said Tommy Hall, general manager for Grand Design RV’s motorized division. “Until now, we have not reached an audience that prefers motorized recreational vehicles.”

In the coming months, Grand Design will share additional information on product specifics for the Class C motorhome and the expanded motorized portfolio. Those interested in staying up to date on the latest from Grand Design’s motorized product team can join the exclusive email list at www.GrandDesignRV.com/motorized.

About Grand Design RV

Grand Design RV®, headquartered in Middlebury, Indiana, manufactures the market-leading Reflection® Fifth Wheel and Travel Trailer, flagship Solitude® Extended Stay Fifth Wheel, luxury Momentum® Toy Hauler, lightweight Imagine® Travel Trailer, and introductory level Transcend™ Travel Trailer product lines. Since its founding in 2012, Grand Design RV has become one of the fastest-growing RV companies in history and is consistently rated among the highest quality RV manufacturers. Grand Design RV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO).

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan media@winnebagoind.com