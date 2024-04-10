U.S. Coffee Industry Report 2024-2027, with Profiles of Leading Companies J. M. Smucker, The Kraft Heinz Company, JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr Pepper, Nestle, Starbucks and Inspire Brands

Dublin, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coffee in the U.S. through 2027: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This U.S. coffee market research report puts the U.S. market into global context and delivers data on coffee production and consumption, quarterly and annual growth, imports and exports, advertising and demographics. The study also covers the ready-to-drink coffee market, specialty coffee, coffee pods and single-cup coffee machines. It also addresses the organic market and many other facets of this large yet diverse staple beverage that has moved from traditional commodity to a highly specialized market ripe for continued innovation.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including impact of the coronavirus as well as a detailed discussion of the leading coffee companies. The report provides in-depth data, shedding light on various aspects of the market.

Questions answered in this comprehensive market report include:

How many gallons of coffee per person were consumed in 2022 and how did that change in 2023? How did decaf fare vs. caffeinated?

Which segments of the coffee market grew the fastest? Which segments are losing the battle for market share in the U.S.? How did these segments perform in 2023?

How does global green coffee growth compare with growth patterns for the U.S.? Which are the leading exporters of coffee to the U.S.?

What are the principal distribution channels for coffee? Which sales channels have gained share in 2023? Which will gain market share to 2027? Which will lose share points?

How did the foodservice channel fare in 2022, following the impact of 2020 and rebound of 2021, and how will it perform over the next few years? What are the growth expectations for coffee in the drug store and vending channels? What are the prospects for future growth in the coffee market?

This coffee report examines the total United States coffee market, with coverage of ready-to-drink (RTD), specialty, fair-trade and organic coffee. Get perspective on wholesale and retail sales, volume and per capita consumption.

The reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data includes:

Data on volume, sales and growth and putting the U.S. market in a global perspective. Includes global and select country data on green coffee as well as fair trade coffee.

Break-outs of volume, share and growth of coffee sub-segments including roast/ground, pods, whole bean, instant, mixes and ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee.

Quarterly coffee market growth data.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands, discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales volume data. Coverage includes the J.M. Smucker Company (Folgers), the Kraft Heinz Company (Maxwell House), Nestle S.A., Starbucks Corporation, JAB Holdings/Keurig Dr Pepper and others.

Volume trends for leading companies and brands for the total coffee market and by type, including whole bean, roast/ground, coffee mixes, instant coffee, coffee pods and coffee syrups.

Advertising expenditures of the leading coffee companies and a look at category spending is broken out by 18 media types (including Internet and Spanish-language advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of specialty coffee.

Data on green, roasted, caffeinated and decaffeinated imports.

A look at sales, growth and share for key shelf stable and chilled RTD Coffee brands and the private label market. Brands covered include Frappuccino, Java Monster, SToK, Starbucks Doubleshot Energy, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks TripleShot, Dunkin' Donuts, Chameleon, La Colombe, Starbucks Cold Brew, Stumptown, Forto Energy (Coffee), Peet's Coffee, Rockstar Roasted, Blue Bottle, Starbucks Iced Latte, Illy, Kohana, Seattle's Best, Havana, Starbucks Chilled Coffee, International Delight Iced Coffee and others.

Five-year compound annual growth projections (CAGRs) for the coffee market and its sub-segments, including RTD coffee through 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction, Objective & Methodology

The U.S. Coffee Market Coffee in the U.S. Share of Multiple Beverage Market Retail Dollar Sales and Volume 2023 Beverage Category Volume Trends 2023 Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category 2023 Coffee Retail Dollar and Volume Growth 2017 - 2023 Coffee Per Capita Consumption 1993 - 2023 Global Green Coffee Market Change in Production 2015 - 2022

Coffee Categories and Trends Topline Trends Percentage of Consumers Drinking Coffee Outside of the Home 2020 - 2023 Share of Coffee Consumption by Segment 2018 and 2023 Consumption and Share by Coffee Segment 2022 - 2023 Coffee Consumption by Segment Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2017 and 2022 Wholesale Dollar Sales and Share by Coffee Segment 2022 - 2023 Wholesale Dollar Share by Coffee Segment 2022 and 2023 Leading Exporters of Coffee to the U.S. 2022 Leading Countries' Share of U.S. Imported Coffee Volume 2017 and 2022 Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2017 and 2022 Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2022 - 2023 Leading Coffee Distribution Channels Share of Coffee Volume by Distribution Channel 2022 and 2023 Specialty Coffee Market Estimated Number of U.S. Locations 2017 - 2022 Leading Coffee Manufacturers by Volume 2022 Leading Coffee Manufacturers' Share of Volume 2017 and 2022 Leading Coffee Brands by Volume 2022 Leading Brands' Share of Coffee Volume 2017 - 2022 RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2016 - 2023 Leading RTD Coffee Brands by Volume 2022 Leading Coffee Companies by Ad Expenditures 2022 U.S. Coffee Advertising by Media 2022 Global Green Coffee Estimated Consumption by Country 2022 Leading Countries by Estimated Green Coffee Consumption 2017 and 2022 Global Fairtrade Coffee Market Estimated Sales Volume by Country 2022 Leading Countries by Estimated Fairtrade Coffee Volume 2017 and 2022

Outlook and Future Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2012 - 2027 Projected Coffee Wholesale Dollar Sales by Segment 2022 and 2027 Coffee Distribution Channels by Volume and Share 2022 - 2027 Projected Coffee Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2022 and 2027 Projected RTD Coffee Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2012 - 2027



Leading Company Profiles

The J. M. Smucker Company

The Kraft Heinz Company

JAB Holding Company/Keurig Dr Pepper

Nestle

Starbucks

Inspire Brands

