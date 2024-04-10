Aqua-Tots Swim School Celebrates 150th Worldwide Opening In Riyadh Al Waha, Saudi Arabia

MESA, Ariz., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Riyadh Al Waha, Saudi Arabia. This state-of-the-art “oasis in the desert” marks four schools in Saudi Arabia and 150 locations across the globe for the brand, with 90 additional schools currently in development.

Started in the Phoenix area in 1991 by Co-Founders Ron and Jane Sciarro, the brand made waves in the swimming industry in 2005 when partnering with Paul and Heather Preston. The two couples pioneered a never-before-seen indoor swim school concept, creating safe, convenient year-round swim lessons for families. Today, Aqua-Tots’ world-renowned curriculum is used to teach more than five million swim lessons every year, and they are committed to providing the highest quality swim instruction to children of all ages and skill levels.

“When I was 17 years old, I simply saw a need to help parents keep their children safe,” said Ron Sciarro. “There weren’t enough places for children to learn to swim, so we decided to do something about it. Today, I’m in awe of our brand and its expansion. We have been fortunate to bring on experts in training, operations, marketing and development to take what started out as a small mobile swim school and expand it internationally. At the end of the day, our desire remains simple. We want to serve families and help parents keep their children safe, and that is needed in every corner of the world.”

The brand has also proven its effectiveness as a leader in the franchising sector, demonstrating that when the well-being of families, employees and franchise owners comes first, company success quickly follows. One of the top businesses in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Aqua-Tots attributes its success to its fundamental core values, which includes prioritizing relationships over profits. To ensure staff, students and parents are treated like family, the brand emphasizes “putting the right people in the right seats” and purposefully selects employees and franchise owners who embody the company’s core values.

“Relationships are at the heart of what we do every day,” stated Paul Preston, Co-Founder and Visionary of Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Whether I’m on a phone call with a franchise owner in Turkey or sitting across the table from a swim instructor in Texas, I want to take the time to pour into people and raise up leaders. Every company has core values of some kind, but it’s paramount to us that our values remain the driving force behind Aqua-Tots. It’s really what sets us apart.”

In a massive, global effort spanning 33 years, owners and team members alike have come together to create the signature Aqua-Tots experience, developing safe, confident swimmers and offering parents the peace of mind they desire. At Aqua-Tots Swim School, families find community and children experience “safety first, fun every second.”

The newest location in Saudi Arabia is owned by franchisees Bader Al Saud and Mohammad Al Sharyoufi who own three additional schools in the region. The state-of-the-art facility features a 46-foot-long pool with three swim lanes and a glass viewing area where parents can relax and observe their children’s progress. This location also has a prayer room to serve the religious needs of swim families.

To learn more about the 150th location in Riyadh Al Waha, please visit aqua-tots.com/riyadh-al-waha/, or to inquire about franchising with Aqua-Tots Swim School, go to aqua-tots.com/franchise-development.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. With more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries, Aqua-Tots is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

