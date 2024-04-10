Press release

10 April 2024, 20:30

Invitation to presentation of Sdiptech's interim report for the first quarter 2024

Sdiptech AB (publ) will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 08:00 CEST and invites you to a presentation via a webcasted conference call on the same day at 14:00 CEST. Sdiptech's CEO Bengt Lejdström and CFO Susanna Zethelius will present the report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Webcast presentation

The transmission can be viewed via the following link:

https://financialhearings.com/event/48756



If you wish to participate and ask written questions, you can do so via the following link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/sdiptech-q1-report-2024/register



Telephone conference

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5002958



The presentation slides used will be available during the webcast and will be published on the company's website:

www.sdiptech.se

For additional information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CEO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Head of Sustainability & IR, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication 10 April 2024 at 20:30 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 5 000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

Attachment