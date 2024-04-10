Parker University Earns No. 1 Spot on Forbes Advisor’s “Best Online Associate in Health Science” List

Dallas, Texas, April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker University is proud to announce that it ranked first on Forbes Advisor’s “Best Online Associate in Health Science” list. Parker University’s online associate degree in health science is designed to help students explore the vast opportunities in the healthcare field, guiding them to ideal professions with solid foundations of knowledge and skills. An associate degree in health science can be an excellent first step toward narrowing down your most promising career options.

Parker University’s Health Sciences degree includes a dynamic interdisciplinary program, allowing students to prepare for many careers within the healthcare industry. Associate degree graduates are prepared to enter the healthcare workforce with opportunities in community organizations, research laboratories, and insurance companies. This program also provides pathways for students to advance to other Parker University degree programs within health sciences. The unique program is entirely online to help balance family, work, and education. It is fully accredited with SACSCOC accreditation, ensuring excellence and quality education standards. Graduates are offered exclusive post-graduation benefits and continuous career support.

Parker University is honored to receive Forbes Advisor’s significant recognition and will continue to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals.

Through rigorous standards, constant innovation, and an impulse to serve, Parker University elevates healthcare education to pursue higher health. To learn more about Parker University’s online Health Science programs, click here.

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College by Forbes.

