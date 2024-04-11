Google Fiber supports FCC’s “Broadband Consumer Labels”

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s fast-paced society, internet service providers (ISPs) are announcing major infrastructure investments, committing to fund significant network upgrades and building new high-speed services in communities across the country. At the same time, the federal government is also investing unprecedented amounts to support the deployment of broadband in underserved areas.



The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is requiring all ISPs to provide broadband “nutrition labels” on their websites when purchasing service. Similar to the nutrition labels you see on food packaging, these are designed to help consumers make clear comparisons between broadband plans based on key factors such as price and speed and to help them understand what they get for their money.

GFiber has shown its full support for the FCC’s broadband labels, launching its 1 Gig, 2 Gig, 5 Gig and 8 Gig nutrition labels last October – six months ahead of the federal deadline.





GFiber has always strived to provide clear pricing and value ($70 for a Gig since day one with equipment and installation included and no data caps or annual contracts), along with transparent billing for its customers. These broadband labels further aid in that effort and allow customers to understand what they are paying and what’s included — and what’s not — in that price.

The FCC’s broadband labels give customers control by putting all the information out there so they can make the decision that works best for their households. Initiatives like this one will help make sure that customers are getting a return on that investment, improving the overall customer experience and ensuring more transparency across the industry.

For more, check out CEO’s Dinni Jain's recent post on Connect: The GFiber Blog.

Media inquiries: fiber-pr@google.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/323f93e8-f3ba-4d49-95cd-c3f25d87a3aa