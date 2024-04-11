ICG : Change of ticker symbol to 'ICG'

Change of ticker symbol to ‘ICG’

Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or the “Company”), the global alternative asset manager, announces the change of its trading ticker symbol to ‘ICG’.

Trading under this ticker is expected to take effect from 8:00am on Monday 15 April 2024.

The Company's ISIN and SEDOL codes remain unchanged, and shareholders do not need to take any action as a result of this announcement.

We confirm the Company’s corporate broker is Numis Securities Limited (trading as “Deutsche Numis”).

