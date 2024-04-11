09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 11 April 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP SE PUBLISHES REMUNERATION REPORT 2023
In addition to release on 27 March 2024, Afarak publishes the Remuneration Report 2023.
Helsinki 11 April 2024
Guy Konsbruck
CEO
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group SE
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
Attachment