09:30 London, 11:30 Helsinki, 11 April 2024 - Afarak Group SE ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, OMX: AFAGR)

AFARAK GROUP SE PUBLISHES REMUNERATION REPORT 2023

In addition to release on 27 March 2024, Afarak publishes the Remuneration Report 2023.

Helsinki 11 April 2024

Guy Konsbruck

CEO

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group SE

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com



Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Attachment