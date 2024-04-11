Luminosity Partners with Kroger to Launch the Luminosity Invitational Presented by Kroger Gaming

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, is pleased to announce that Luminosity Gaming, the Company’s gaming and esports brand, will be hosting a live in-person Super Smash Bros Ultimate invitational event in partnership with Kroger and Blackhawk Network.



The one-day event will be hosted in Miami, Florida, at the ROK Esports Center on April 20th, 2024, and will feature ten of the top competitors in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, including Luminosity’s own Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ Perez, Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernandez, Gavin ‘Tweek’ Dempsey, and Carlos ‘Sonix’ Perez, and professional players from other top esports teams such as Team Liquid and Moist Esports. The event will be commentated by Luminosity content creators Maximillian ‘MaxKetchum’ Krchmar and Phillip ‘EE’ Stewart, and live streamed directly on Luminosity Gaming’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The Luminosity Invitational Presented by Kroger Gaming follows Luminosity’s success with North American super major Smash events like Luminosity Makes Moves Miami (October 2023) and Luminosity Makes Big Moves (January 2024), the latter of which peaked at over 50,000 live concurrent viewers and garnered more than 1,500 total live attendees, and comes a month prior to Luminosity taking the Smash community to Toronto for the 10th-anniversary edition of Get On My Level, the third super major Smash event to be hosted by Luminosity in partnership with Even Matchup Gaming. The announcement alone of the Luminosity Invitational Presented by Kroger Gaming had already generated hundreds of thousands of views within the first 24 hours.

“This custom event showcases the value of fostering deep relationships with engaged communities,” said Adrian Montgomery, Interim CEO and Board Chair of Enthusiast Gaming. “Through our Luminosity Makes Moves event series, compelling online content, and a roster of professional players, Luminosity Gaming has established itself as a gateway to sponsors looking to reach the vibrant and highly engaged Super Smash Bros community. As trusted brands look for authentic ways to connect with sought-after gaming demographics, our unique positioning in communities like these allows us to integrate sponsors in ways that truly resonate with fans and creates positive brand experiences.”

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

