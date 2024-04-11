SalesHood identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024

San Francisco, California, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading revenue enablement platform provider, today announced Aragon Research, Inc has positioned it in the Leader section of The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024.

"We are thrilled to be named by Aragon Research as a Leader in the sales enablement platform market," remarks Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. "Our success and innovations, especially around AI, highlight our innovation in the market.”

Aragon’s sixth Aragon Research Globe ™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024 examines 16 major providers in a market category where Generative AI and LLMs will help to power new Intelligent Sales Assistants that will help Sales teams get their work done faster by automating many of their daily tasks around content and communications with prospects and customers.

Business and IT leaders should use The Aragon Research Globe™ for Sales Enablement Platforms, 2024 as a guide to thoroughly and efficiently evaluate major SEP providers.

SalesHood is also pleased to announce that it was recognized as #17 on G2’s 2024 list of the Best Sales Software Products. In G2's Spring '24 reports users have helped SaleHood receive #1 placements in:

Mid-Market Results Index for Sales Training and Onboarding | Spring 2024

Enterprise Results Index for Sales Enablement | Spring 2024

Mid-Market Relationship Index for Sales Training and Onboarding | Spring 2024

Mid-Market Usability Index for Sales Enablement | Spring 2024

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://aragonresearch.com/.

Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS" without warranty of any kind.

About SalesHood

SalesHood offers revenue enablement that is simpler, faster, convenient, and 100X better. SalesHood guides sellers on what to do and what to share, with a little help from AI. SalesHood is the must-have platform to empower high performing revenue teams to sell how buyers want to buy, with convenience and personalization powered by AI. Companies like Alation, Copado, Ewing-Foley, Olo, Reliaquest, Sage, SmartRecruiters, and Planview use SalesHood to realize increase sales productivity. Customers will often improve conversions by 60%, realize 2x win rates and increase average deal size by 4X. For more information, please visit https://saleshood.com/







