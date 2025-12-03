SalesHood Announces Enhanced Agentic AI-Powered Digital Sales Rooms to Increase Pipeline Velocity and Win Rates

San Francisco, California, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, the leading Agentic AI sales enablement platform, today announced significant updates to its AI-driven Digital Sales Rooms, reinforcing its leadership in the market and delivering a measurable impact on customer revenue growth. With over $1B in pipeline managed and influenced through SalesHood Client Sites, organizations are seeing a direct correlation between Digital Sales Room adoption, buyer engagement, win-rates and accelerated deal velocity.

“With over a 500% increase in buyer engagement in 2025, SalesHood Digital Sales Rooms have quickly become the standard for buyer-seller engagement and collaboration in B2B selling,” says Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood.

New AI Features Improve Buyer Engagement and Deal Velocity

To further elevate customer engagement, SalesHood introduced a series of new Digital Sales Room features:

Automate AI Call Recaps: Accelerate sales workflows with AI-powered call transcription, next-step summaries, and action extraction from Zoom and Gong sales meetings.

Accelerate sales workflows with AI-powered call transcription, next-step summaries, and action extraction from Zoom and Gong sales meetings. Standardize Mutual Action Plans: Drive repeatable sales execution with easy-to-use Mutual Action Plan templates designed to streamline buyer alignment and accelerate decision-making.

Drive repeatable sales execution with easy-to-use Mutual Action Plan templates designed to streamline buyer alignment and accelerate decision-making. Personalize Buyer Pages : Create a powerful first impression with personalized, contextual landing pages tailored to each buyer, deal cycle, and stakeholder audience.

: Create a powerful first impression with personalized, contextual landing pages tailored to each buyer, deal cycle, and stakeholder audience. Streamline Branding with Automatic Themes : Simplify branding with auto-generated Digital Sales Room themes that automatically align with each buyer’s corporate brand standards.

: Simplify branding with auto-generated Digital Sales Room themes that automatically align with each buyer’s corporate brand standards. Deepen Deal Insights with Hubspot Integration: Deepen CRM workflow efficiency with enhanced HubSpot integrations, delivering real-time deal insights and sales performance data directly inside SalesHood.

These innovations make it easier than ever for revenue teams to deliver engaging, consistent, and customer-centric buying experiences.

“SalesHood is the core part of how we run our business. Every deal has a Digital Sales Room and Mutual Action Plan. We track all buyer engagement insights across the sales process. It’s transformed our visibility, forecasting accuracy, and win rates.” — Dave Frechette, CRO, Federato

SalesHood continues to receive recognition from its customers on G2, where the platform is praised for Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Easiest To Do Business With, Best Results, Highest User Adoption, and Most Implementable.

These updates are now available to all SalesHood customers worldwide.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is a global Agentic AI Sales Enablement Platform Leader, on a mission to empower sales teams to sell smarter and faster. The SalesHood platform is purpose-built to deliver repeatable revenue by activating content to ramp readiness, personalize buyer engagement, and measure impact at scale. Digital Sales Rooms are redefining B2B sales.

Easy to use, fast to deploy, and consistently rated best-in-class for results and usability, SalesHood helps high-growth companies accelerate onboarding, improve rep performance, and drive in-quarter revenue growth. SalesHood customers using Digital Sales Rooms report win rate improvements of 50–200%, reduced coaching time for managers, and more selling time for sales teams.







