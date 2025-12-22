SalesHood Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms

San Francisco, California, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesHood, a leading Agentic AI Revenue Enablement Platform, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the newly released 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Revenue Enablement Platforms.

“This Magic Quadrant assesses top revenue enablement vendors as the market pivots to AI-driven, consolidated platforms.” The report states:

“By 2030, agentic AI will automate 70% of routine sales enablement tasks, such as updating playbooks, curating competitive battlecards, managing content libraries, and scheduling training sessions, while delivering personalized content and training directly within rep workflows.”

SalesHood is recognised as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant.

“We are pleased to be recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant,” said Elay Cohen, CEO of SalesHood. “Our team is committed to delivering an AI-powered enablement platform that accelerates onboarding, improves training effectiveness, and shapes seller performance with measurable business impact.”

SalesHood’s unified revenue enablement platform supports content management, training or learning, and coaching, with distinctive “pages” or “playbooks” that act as customizable landing pages or stand-alone resources for reps and partners. SalesHood’s strongest critical capability is training or learning, supporting comprehensive training paths and customizable assessments that enable progressive seller development. SalesHood’s AI Role Play offers practice scenarios to provide instant, personalized feedback to users on tone, pace, content, and strategy.

SalesHood also excels at digital content management by providing a unified platform for creating customizable “pages” or “playbooks” with drag-and-drop and HTML5 editing, organizing content through role-based repositories and integrations with enterprise file systems, and enhancing discovery with native and AI-powered RAG search.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Revenue Enablement Platforms, 10 November 2025

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

About SalesHood

SalesHood is a global Agentic AI Sales Enablement Platform Leader, on a mission to empower sales teams to sell smarter and faster. The SalesHood platform is purpose-built to deliver repeatable revenue by activating content to ramp readiness, personalize buyer engagement, and measure impact at scale. SalesHood is redefining B2B sales witih Agentic Buying and Selling in Digital Sales Rooms.

Easy to use, fast to deploy, and consistently rated best-in-class for results and usability, SalesHood helps high-growth companies accelerate onboarding, improve rep performance, and drive in-quarter revenue growth. SalesHood customers using Digital Sales Rooms report win rate improvements of 50–200%, reduced coaching time for managers, and more selling time for sales teams.







Attachment