SEALSQ Showcases Its Latest Secure Elements Designed to Optimize PKI Operations For IoT Devices at Embedded World Electronic Fair in Nuremberg, Germany

SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it is showcasing its digital security product offering at the Embedded World Electronic Fair in Nuremberg, Germany, which is taking place from April 9-11, 2024. SEALSQ's product offering will be available at the Ineltek GmbH booth (#3A-528), with a particular focus on the VaultIC292 secure element that has been designed for IoT security, featuring PKI crypto-acceleration and pre-provisioned X509 certificates for Matter (DACs).



A growing number of IoT industry standards like Matter and the Product Security Verified Mark, or national cybersecurity labels like the US Cyber Trust Mark or the EU Cyber Resilience Act, have been recently re-shaping the IoT security landscape. These standards advocate for IoT devices to securely embed a unique trusted identity in the shape of certificates and private keys to perform secure mutual authentication, setting PKI operations as a cornerstone of the IoT security framework.

SEALSQ secure elements like the VaultIC 292 are optimized to accelerate public key algorithms such as RSA, Diffie Hellman and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC), which are the basis of digital signature and key exchange protocols that make secure transactions possible. By providing public key acceleration, and X509 certificates pre-provisioning options (including Matter DACs), the VaultIC family enables IoT devices to authenticate faster with one-another and with cloud services, which is essential for IoT networks scalability. Scaling with secure transactions is difficult because performing public key math in software can quickly saturate the device’s general-purpose processor (MCU).

By partnering with SEALSQ as single security provider, IoT Device makers can expect a myriad of benefits, including:

Accelerated time-to-market for achieving compliance to major IoT standards such as Matter, Product Security Verified Mark, and US Cyber Trust Mark.

Easier and faster device commissioning and improved performance and scalability.

Cost savings by eliminating the need for technology investment, maintenance, staffing, and ongoing compliance expenses.

Flexible deployment options, offering on-premises, hosted, or batch issuance solutions.

Simplified management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates via the SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT.

Enhanced efficiency through a scalable platform capable of securely signing device updates.

SEALSQ's secure elements for IoT provide the following capabilities and benefits:

Secure Boot: Ensures that a device only runs software that is verified by the manufacturer. This prevents unauthorized software from compromising the device at boot time.

Secure Key Storage: A secure area, either physically or through encryption, where cryptographic keys are stored. These keys are essential for encrypting data, secure communication, and authenticating the device to other systems or networks.

Accelerated Secure Device Authentication: Utilizing unique identifiers and cryptographic keys, the chip ensures that the device can authenticate itself to networks and services securely without saturating the general MCU's calculation capabilities. This prevents impersonation and unauthorized access.

Accelerated Data Protection: Encrypts sensitive data both at rest and during transmission, ensuring that even if data is intercepted, it cannot be deciphered by unauthorized parties.

Secure Firmware Updates: Ensures that updates to the device's firmware are authenticated and verified before being applied. This protects against the installation of malicious firmware.

Pre-Provisioning of Matter DACs or other X509 Certificates: Integration with IoT standards like Matter for smart home devices ensures faster interoperability and enhanced security measures, such as secure device commissioning and communication.

In the IoT ecosystem, where devices are often remotely deployed and manage sensitive data or critical functions, establishing a robust security framework is essential. It mitigates risks related to device tampering, data breaches, and unauthorized access, ensuring that devices operate securely and reliably. The SEALSQ secure elements for IoT ensure that devices can be trusted from the moment they are powered on, throughout their deployment and operational life, safeguarding the broader IoT ecosystem's integrity and trustworthiness.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ is at the forefront of technological innovation in digital security and semiconductor technology. With a focus on developing solutions that address the challenges of the post-quantum era, SEALSQ is committed to ensuring the security and integrity of digital interactions and transactions across various industries.

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks.

For more information, please visit www.sealsq.com

