CAST Highlight accelerates refactoring of Schneider Electric’s major applications for Microsoft Azure

NEW YORK and PARIS, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider Electric, a global leader in energy management and automation solutions, has leveraged CAST Highlight to accelerate the refactoring of its major applications for migration to Microsoft Azure. Faced with the complexity of modernizing the ETAP division's software solutions, Schneider Electric turned to CAST Highlight for its automated software intelligence capabilities, enabling the team to bypass months of manual discovery work, facilitating a more confident and informed cloud migration.



With CAST Highlight, the team was able to pinpoint which components required refactoring, the blockers to be addressed, and the effort involved in these tasks. Furthermore, CAST Highlight provided essential insights into the risks associated with open-source components used in the applications and suggested strategies for their remediation. Additionally, the product's Green Software Insights helped Schneider Electric identify opportunities to develop more sustainable applications, aligning with their commitment to environmental stewardship.

The necessity for a comprehensive and automated analysis of the cloud maturity of the 22 components comprising the 'Switchboard Engine' and '3D' platforms was paramount, given their development over time using diverse technologies. CAST Highlight's application of the Gartner 5R model for this analysis provided Schneider Electric with detailed insights into component complexity, cloud maturity, potential migration blockers, and the required remediation efforts. This not only offered a clear assessment of the efforts and costs associated with cloud migration but also ensured a well-informed strategy for transitioning to a cloud-based framework.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. Schneider drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

About CAST