Lean Solutions Group and ISO Announce Strategic Partnership to Leverage Industry-Wide Service Data for Brokerage Customers

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., April 11, 2024 -- This week, Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, announced its strategic partnership with Isometric Technologies (ISO).



The partnership is set to bring the power of ISO’s Transportation Performance Intelligence data to the process and technology automation optimization that LSG is driving for customers. As the industry’s primary provider of service level benchmarking and performance data, ISO and LSG took to the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference stage to announce the new collaboration.

“Customers leverage Lean Solutions services because of our expertise in the broker technology landscape,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG. “We have the ability to deliver radical improvements and cost savings for customers’ operations. In addition, we can unlock automation and efficiency gains across processes that are virtually unmatched across the marketplace. Ultimately, we recognize the need to make costs of service predictable and it is a linchpin to driving effective, responsible process automation for customers. ISO is uniquely positioned to provide this data, both internally and industry-wide, to speed the delivery to Lean Solutions customers.”

In moving forward with the partnership, LSG has recognized the need to leverage accurate service level data with reliable visibility into the costs of poor service to a customers' business. Through implementing an efficient data protocol by use of ISO’s data consortium and platform, LSG is able to not only fill their customers’ service data gap but also incorporate that data to more effective automation and technology for brokers.

The new LSG and ISO platform will provide:

A Service Edge for LSG Brokers— An out-of-the-box performance data solution for LSG brokers will be provided. This solution will replace costly business intelligence (BI) processes with turnkey scorecards (and rev share), establishing the easiest route to the industry’s only Service Index.

An out-of-the-box performance data solution for LSG brokers will be provided. This solution will replace costly business intelligence (BI) processes with turnkey scorecards (and rev share), establishing the easiest route to the industry’s only Service Index. Streamlined Integration – Proprietary access to Lean Solutions as a first-line system integration (SI). This will immediately add value to the LSG tech stack and increase automation potential.

Proprietary access to Lean Solutions as a first-line system integration (SI). This will immediately add value to the LSG tech stack and increase automation potential. Elimination of Margin Erosion – Tribal knowledge will be replaced with objective, data-driven carrier selection. Users will be able to measure the costs of service failures, and service risk will be removed from the arbitrage process.

“This partnership is all about giving Lean Solutions customers better, easier access to the invaluable service data ISO provides,” said Brian Cristol, CEO and Co-Founder of ISO. “The insights unlock the ability to calculate the costs of service failures and carrier selection mistakes and drive network optimizations and process automation based on a full picture. Lean customers will receive turnkey access to the Transportation Performance Intelligence platform and industry benchmark data. In addition, it will also serve as the solution of choice for Lean Solutions to provide a first-class business intelligence platform.”

The partnership comes at an ideal time as LSG strategically positions itself as a performance enhancement solution within the industry, creating opportunities for various new technology offerings. In 2024, LSG and ISO are dedicated to creating a more robust product roadmap that will bring ISO Scores directly into LSG software. Current customers can contact their LSG account manager to learn more about ISO’s service data and how to activate the new data into their current package.

Additional information on the Lean Solutions and ISO partnership can be found by visiting https://iso.leangroup.com/ .

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of approximately 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provide, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit https://www.leangroup.com/ .

ABOUT ISO

ISO’s Transportation Performance Intelligence platform connects to broker and shipper TMS’ to make transportation service measurable and predictable. Access dynamic scorecards, out-of-the-box data on every carrier, lane, customer, facility and consignee, industry-wide service benchmarks, and capacity sourcing tools in one purpose-built platform. ISO allows you to control margins by enabling strategic, service-based carrier selection. Visit https://www.iso.io/ .

