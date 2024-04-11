DSV, 1101 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

| Source: DSV A/S DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1101

On 1 February 2024, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1087.

The share buyback programme announced has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading dayNumber of shares bought back Average transaction priceAmount DKK
      
Accumulated trading for days 1-44821,747 1,135.22932,864,365
45:8 April 20245,000 1,144.035,720,150
46:9 April 20247,000 1,156.478,095,290
47:10 April 202434,000 1,130.8238,447,880
48:11 April 202413,099 1,135.3414,871,819
Accumulated trading for days 1-48880,846 1,135.27999,999,504

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 10,380,094 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 4.74% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

 

 

 

Attachment


Attachments

1101 - Announcement (11.04.2024) - Conclusion of share buyback