Rice Husk Ash Market worth $3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rice Husk Ash Market is projected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 to USD 3.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The primary function of rice husk ash (RHA) is to serve as a pozzolanic material, which means it contributes to improving the long-term strength and durability of concrete when mixed with cement. Widely used for building & construction, silica, steel industry, rubber, ceramics & refractory industry.

List of Key Players in Rice Husk Ash Market:

Usher Agro Limited (India) KRBL Ltd. (India) Guru Meta Chem (India) Yihai Kerry Investment (China) Jasurya Rice Mill (India) Rescon India Pvt Ltd (India) Astrra Chemicals (India) J M Biotech Pvt Ltd (India) Global Recycling(India) Rice Husk Ash (Thailand) Refsteel Solutions (India) Gia Gia Nguyen Co. Ltd (Vietnam) KV Menachem (India) NK Enterprises (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Rice Husk Ash Market

Drivers: Low Manufacturing and raw material cost Restraint: Manufacturing is highly dependent on the production of rice paddy Opportunity: Increasing use of rice husk ash in the cement and construction industry Challenge: Limited awareness about rice husk ash

Key Findings of the Study:

By Silica content, the silica content between 85-89% accounted is expected to account for the largest share of the Rice Husk Ash Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. By application, building and construction are expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of volume. Asia Pacific is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The rising demand for lightweight materials that are sustainable and recyclable from various end-use industries is expected to drive the rice husk ash market. The primary growth drivers for this market are the aerospace & defense, sporting goods, and transportation industries, as well as the increased need for lightweight, environmentally friendly, and high-performance materials such as rice husk ashs. Additional factors driving market expansion include corrosion resistance, a higher strength-to-weight ratio, lower maintenance, and a longer lifecycle than traditional materials like aluminum and steel.

Based on Silica content, the silica content between 85-89% accounted for the largest share during 2023 to 2028 in terms of volume. Silica content 85-89% are widely used in rice husk ash market to its various applications and technical benefits. Rice husk ash with 85-89% silica content is used for zeolites, catalysts, nanocomposites, cement, lightweight construction materials, insulators, and adsorbents, among other things. This high silica content makes it suitable for use in producing high-quality materials and as a supplementary cementitious material or pozzolanic admixture for concrete mixes.

Based on application, the building and construction segment accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall rice husk ash market during the forecast period. The building and construction industry is anticipated to be the largest application of rice husk ash due to its improved mechanical properties as when added to concrete mixtures, rice husk ash increases bond strength, compressive strength, and reduces crack widths, thereby extending the service life of structures. As the demand for building and construction will increase, this is further expected to drive the rice husk ash market.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for rice husk ash, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The region includes emerging nations like China, Japan, and India. Asia Pacific has become a focus for rice husk ash, benefiting from recent development, industrialization, and government support in paddy cultivation in its emerging nations. These factors have created new opportunities for rice husk ash, contributing to the continued growth of this region for the rice husk ash market.

