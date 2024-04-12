DSV, 1102 - REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1102



At the Annual General Meeting on 14 March 2024, a decision was passed to reduce the share capital by DKK 5,000,000 by cancelling 5,000,000 treasury shares.

No objections to the share capital reduction have been received. Thus, registration of the share capital reduction was made by the Danish Business Authority on 12 April 2024.

Following the cancellation of the 5,000,000 shares, the share capital of DSV A/S has a current nominal value of DKK 214,000,000 divided into 214,000,000 shares with a face value of DKK 1, corresponding to a total of 214,000,000 voting rights.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment