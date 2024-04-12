Ducommun Incorporated Announces Award of Major Defense Orders for Raytheon Radar Systems

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”), a global supplier of innovative electronic and structural solutions for the aerospace & defense industry, is proud to announce two major awards totaling over $50M in revenue for the Raytheon SPY-6 family of radar systems. These two awards represent a $25M follow on order for one circuit card assembly already in production, along with another $25M order for one circuit card assembly that will be brand new production for DCO. All cards will be produced at Ducommun’s world-class engineering and manufacturing performance center for circuit cards assemblies in Tulsa, Oklahoma.



“We are thrilled to have earned the trust of Raytheon on this most critical Navy radar system as we continue to build out this part of our defense business by supporting off-loading from our strategic defense customers. This is a very important initiative for us and one I have been talking about with shareholders on our quarterly earning calls. We are also now moving more and more into radar systems for defense, which complements our already significant circuit card assemblies’ franchise for missiles, such as MIR and the family of Standard Missiles” said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. “Raytheon has treated us as a true partner, given us many opportunities and we are committed to continue delivering value for them and their customers.”

With the addition of these two new major awards, the Company’s backlog continues to break all-time high records at over $1B, which benefits shareholders for years to come. Ducommun currently provides Raytheon with electronics, circuit card assemblies, harness cable assemblies, and structural products on both legacy and emerging programs.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the company specializes in two core areas – Electronic Systems and Structural Systems – to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

About RTX Corporation

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, it pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how it connects and protects our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – it is advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the of the federal securities laws relating to Ducommun Incorporated, including statements relating to Ducommun’s expectations pertaining to opportunities under agreements with its key customers, its backlog and its benefit to shareholders, and similar expressions that concern Ducommun’s intentions or beliefs about future occurrences, expectations, or results. Forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may change over time and may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are expected. It is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and Ducommun cannot anticipate all factors that could affect actual results that may be important to an investor. All forward-looking information should be evaluated in the context of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in our reports filed with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Current Reports on Form 8-K and its other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and Ducommun does not undertake any obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update the forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Suman Mookerji, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, 657.335.3665

SMookerji@ducommun.com