Correction: Michelin : Disclosure of trading in own shares - April 10th 2024

| Source: Michelin Michelin

Figures updated for April 10th 

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : April 10th, 2024

Issuer NameIssuer codeTransaction

date		ISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of actions)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin549300SOSI58J6VIW05210.04.2024FR001400AJ45106 14334,0072 eurosGré à gré
Issuer NameIssuer codePSI
Name		Issuer CodeTransaction date 

ISIN Code 		Unit PriceCurrencyQuantity boughtPlatformTransaction reference numberBuyback objective
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin549300SOSI58J6VIW052NATIXISKX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ6310.04.2024FR001400AJ4534,0072Euro106 143Gré à gré5309224Cancellation
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin549300SOSI58J6VIW052BNP PARIBASR0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P8310.04.2024FR001400AJ4534,0072Euro106 143Gré à gré5309224Cancellation

