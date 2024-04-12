Correction: Michelin : Disclosure of trading in own shares - April 10th 2024

Figures updated for April 10th
23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND
Information about securities repurchasing program
Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin – LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares – Code ISIN FR 0000121261
Date : April 10th, 2024
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
|Transaction
date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of actions)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|10.04.2024
|FR001400AJ45
|106 143
|34,0072 euros
|Gré à gré
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|10.04.2024
|FR001400AJ45
|106 143
|34,0072 euros
|Gré à gré
|Issuer Name
|Issuer code
|PSI
Name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|Unit Price
|Currency
|Quantity bought
|Platform
|Transaction reference number
|Buyback objective
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|NATIXIS
|KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|10.04.2024
|FR001400AJ45
|34,0072
|Euro
|106 143
|Gré à gré
|5309224
|Cancellation
|Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|BNP PARIBAS
|R0MUWSFPU8MPRO8K5P83
|10.04.2024
|FR001400AJ45
|34,0072
|Euro
|106 143
|Gré à gré
|5309224
|Cancellation
Attachment