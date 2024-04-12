Company Announcement, Helsinki, 12 April 2024 at 9 PM (EEST)



Nexstim Plc Resolved on a New Stock Option Plan 2024H

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of Nexstim resolved on 12 April, 2024, to launch a new stock option plan 2024H aimed at the Board of Directors of the Company by virtue of an authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the company on March 28, 2024, and according to the AGM resolution.

The Company has a weighty financial reason for the issue of stock options since the stock options are intended to form part of the incentive and commitment program. The purpose of the stock options is to encourage the members of the Board of Directors to work and co-operate on a long-term basis to increase shareholder value. The purpose of the stock options is also to commit the members of the Board of Directors to the Company.

The maximum total number of stock options 2024H issued is 37,500 and they entitle their owners to subscribe for a maximum total of 37,500 new shares in the company or existing shares held by the company. The Board of Directors will resolve whether new shares or existing shares held by the company are given to subscribers.

After the share subscriptions with stock options, the number of the company’s shares may be increased by a maximum total of 37,500 shares, if new shares are issued. The number of shares subscribed by exercising stock options issued corresponds to a maximum total of approximately 0.55 % of all shares in the company after the potential share subscriptions, if new shares are issued.

Of the stock options 37,500 are marked with the symbol 2024H.

The share subscription period for stock options 2024H will be 1 July 2025—15 December 2030.

The share subscription price for stock options 2024H is based on the trade volume weighted average price for the Company’s share in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland during the period of 20 days following the AGM 2024 date.

The share subscription price will be credited to the reserve for the Company’s invested unrestricted equity. The shares must be paid upon subscription.

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board of Directors

+358 9 2727 170

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

