Long Island Home Builders Care, Inc., Supports America’s VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation with New Dog Agility Play Area, Backyard Dog Dens and More

Islandia, NY and Smithtown, NY, April 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Home Builders Care, Inc. (LIHBC), a 501c3 organization that was formed by a group of Long Island Builders Institute (LIBI) members approximately 30 years ago, is proud to announce a partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs, two sister national nonprofit organizations, based in Smithtown, NY, that train and place highly trained guide and service dogs with individuals with disabilities, free of charge. LIHBC, in conjunction with LIBI members J. Ratto Landscaping, Ltd., Young Equipment, Hy-Grade Contractors Corp., and others, are undertaking two projects to support the organizations:

Backyard Dog Dens: led by Joseph Persico and Hy-Grade Contractors, Corp., LIHBC built custom backyard “dog dens” for two America’s Vet Dogs program graduates and their service dogs. The new personalized structures will be placed in the backyards of Nathan, an Air Force veteran from Suffolk County, for his service dog, Kenzo, and Frank, a Navy veteran from Nassau County, for his service dog, Juliet. The “dog dens” will provide a special place for the service dogs to relax when each family is spending time together in their backyards. An additional dog den has been built and will be installed on the campus of America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation in Smithtown, New York.

Service and Guide Dog-in-Training Enrichment Area: led by J. Ratto Landscaping, Hy-Grade, and Young Equipment, LIHBC will create a new dog enrichment play area adjacent to the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs Training Center in Smithtown. The project will include grading the area for proper drainage, installing new grass turf and landscaping, and the construction of a dog agility playground. In addition to donating their time, talent, and services, LIHBC and Young Equipment are each donating $2,000 for a total of $4,000 for the purchase of commercial-grade dog playground equipment. The play area is expected to be completed in early summer.

"LIHBC is so excited to be teaming up with America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation to donate backyard dog dens to our local veterans and their service dogs, as well as donating park equipment for the upcoming exercise park for future guide and service dogs. We love finding new and creative ways to give back to our community,” said John Ratto, president, and Lois Fricke, operations director, Long Island Home Builders Care, Inc.

The backyard dog dens were presented to the America’s VetDogs program graduates during a special event held during the Long Island Builders Expo on Thursday, April 11th at the Long Island Hilton in Melville. More than 100 exhibitors showcased the newest and best products for home building and remodeling. Officials from municipalities across Long Island were also on-hand to answer questions and guide homeowners with current or future projects.

“We are grateful to John Ratto, Lois Fricke and all the contributing members of LIHBC and LIBI for their generosity, especially for the support of Nathan and Kenzo, Frank and Juliet, and their families,” said John Miller, president and CEO, Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. “The new play area will be a welcome enhancement to our enrichment program and help prepare our future guide and service dogs for success when they’ve completed their training and are placed with a veteran, first responder, or individual who is blind or has low vision. We are excited to cut the ribbon on this new area later in the year.”

About Long Island Home Builders Care, Inc.

Long Island Home Builders Care, Inc. (LIHBC) is a 501 (C)(3) non-profit organization, was formed over 30 years ago to give back to the Long Island community. LIHBC, Inc., has undertaken numerous projects such as handicap renovations and repairs, affordable new homes with Habitat for Humanity Builders Blitz, adopted a shelter for the holidays, food drives and toy drives are just a few of the worthwhile causes taken on. Currently LIHBC, Inc., has been awarding LIBI members and their employees’ children and grandchildren the opportunity for a college scholarship. Two scholarships are awarded annually. Learn more at www.LIHBC.org.

About America’s VetDogs

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About Guide Dog Foundation

For more than 75 years, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. (www.GuideDog.org), has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other special needs. The Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving clients from across the United States and Canada. The Foundation relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to serve people with disabilities. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. Its sister organization, America’s VetDogs, trains and provides guide, service, and hearing dogs for disabled veterans and first responders. The Guide Dog Foundation was the first assistance dog school in the United States to be accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

Attachments