Mobilicom to Unveil Unprecedented Comprehensive Solution for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024

Mobilicom is a member of The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International’s (AUVSI) Cybersecurity Working Group and is highly regarded as a leader in cybersecure solutions and standards setting for the uncrewed vehicles ecosystem

Shoham, Israel, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW), a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it will exhibit and present its end-to-end cybersecure solutions at booth #4046 in the cybersecurity pavilion at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2024 trade show and conference which will take place in San Diego, California on April 22 – 25, 2024.

Mobilicom will showcase its growing portfolio of integrated hardware and software end-to-end solutions that deliver superior operational resilience for drones and robotics operators and platform manufacturers. The Company’s products support a diverse range of applications and operations in the most challenging and inaccessible urban and rural environments.

“We look forward showcasing our end-to-end offering to the key decision makers in the uncrewed drones and robotics space at XPONENTIAL,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Founder Oren Elkayam. “This year we are particularly excited to unveil our latest, and we believe what will be our most impactful, solution to date for the uncrewed systems industry.”

Mobilicom plays a key role in setting industry standards for uncrewed systems as a contributing member of AUVSI’s Cybersecurity Working Group which comprises leading defense, drone, and cybersecurity companies including Boeing, Boston Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, and Raytheon. The Cybersecurity Working Group is developing enterprise cybersecurity standards to address cyber risks specific to uncrewed systems and robotics.

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom’s large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with customers that include the world’s largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom’s end-to-end solutions arenow being incorporated by these customers in their drones and robotics programs..

