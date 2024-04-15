CannMart Marks International Debut with First Shipment of Cannabis Products to Australia

TORONTO, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, today announced that its subsidiary CannMart Inc. (“CannMart”) has made a landmark shipment of premium cannabis products to Australia, including vape carts plus two extracts from its own Roilty brand. In December 2023 CannMart announced its intention to begin exporting cannabis products to Australia, through an agreement with Aura Therapeutics Pty Ltd. (“Aura”) to include concentrate and vape carts, bulk flower, and other refined concentrate products in the quickly developing Australian medical cannabis industry. This milestone shipment represents a significant achievement for CannMart, as it expands its presence beyond Canadian borders and enters the large and growing Australian medical cannabis market.



“The export of cannabis products to Australia underscores CannMart’s commitment to expanding its footprint beyond Canadian borders and catering to the evolving needs of medical cannabis patients worldwide,” said Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. “These high-margin products are poised to make a significant impact in the Australian medical cannabis market, which continues to experience substantial growth and demand for quality cannabis products. The launch of our own Roilty products in Australia also marks a significant milestone in our international expansion strategy.”

Australia boasts a large and growing medical cannabis market, with increasing demand for high-quality cannabis products to address various medical conditions. By entering this market, CannMart aims to meet the needs of Australian patients and contribute to the advancement of medical cannabis access and awareness.

One of the foremost advantages of exporting CannMart products to Australia is the absence of Canadian excise taxes on export products. This allows CannMart to offer its high-margin cannabis products at competitive prices, further enhancing its appeal to Australian consumers.

CannMart products are meticulously crafted to meet stringent quality standards, ensuring consistency efficacy for patients seeking relief from various medical conditions. The Roilty brand is known for its exceptional quality and potency, making it a preferred choice among discerning cannabis consumers in Canada and now in Australia. With its inaugural launch in Australia, CannMart and its brand Roilty are poised to capture the attention of medical cannabis patients seeking premium-grade products for therapeutic use in other global markets.

CannMart remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality, safety, and efficacy in its cannabis products, ensuring that patients have access to reliable and effective treatment options. As the global cannabis market continues to evolve, CannMart is dedicated to exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation, while remaining steadfast in its mission to improve the well-being of individuals worldwide.

