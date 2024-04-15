Aqua-Tots Swims Upstream Into Edina, Minnesota

Edina, Minnesota, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School, the largest international swim school franchise, is excited to announce that its second Minnesota location is coming soon to the city of Edina. Conveniently situated at 7645 Metro Blvd, this brand-new building spans 8,500 square feet and will serve the families of Edina, Bloomington, Eden Prairie and the surrounding suburbs of Minneapolis.

Aqua-Tots Swim School’s world-renowned curriculum has been trusted by parents since 1991 and is used in 14 countries to create safe and confident swimmers for life. With a commitment to water safety and providing a positive learning environment, Aqua-Tots offers a wide range of swimming programs for all ages and skill levels, starting as early as four months old. From group lessons to private sessions, adaptive lessons to Fast Track, Aqua-Tots has something for all.

Franchisee Ross Habben is thrilled to bring Aqua-Tots’ proven program to the community of Edina. “Minnesota is known as ‘The Land of 10,000 Lakes’ and has the most shoreline compared to any other state,” says General Manager Alex Brumley. “Water is year-round, and we believe water safety should be, too. We are located near several daycares to accommodate the young and busy families in this thriving community.”

The new Edina location features a 50-foot-long pool, 12 swimming zones and 16 changing rooms equipped with baby changing tables. Additionally, the spacious lobby provides ample viewing space for parents, featuring cozy red chairs where they can relax and observe their children's progress.

Aqua-Tots Edina is running an exclusive grand opening promotion: when you swim more than one day a week, each extra swim day is half off. This offer will continue after opening for a limited time and is an excellent opportunity for families to get a jump-start on their swimming skills for summer.

In preparation for the grand opening in May, Aqua-Tots will be hosting an open house where families can tour the school, learn about the program, speak with the team and more. Follow their social media pages at @AquaTotsEdina on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok for more details.

Aqua-Tots Edina is also seeking passionate individuals to join their team. Positions available include water safety instructors and front desk specialists. For additional information or inquiries, interested candidates can contact Alex Brumley at (952) 300-6227, email at edinainfo@aqua-tots.com, or apply online at aqua-tots.com/edina/employment/.

To learn more about swim lessons at Aqua-Tots Edina or to enroll, please visit aqua-tots.com/edina or call (952) 300-6227.

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur's Top 15 Children’s Franchises of 2023, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200, Aqua-Tots has more than 150 locations in 25 states across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aqua-tots.com/franchise-development and for more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

