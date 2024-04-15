Resolutions of Snaige AB Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders





The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Snaige AB was held on 15 April 2024.

At the meeting the following resolutions were made by more than ¾ of the votes of all shareholders which participated in the meeting:

THE AGENDA QUESTION: Delisting of AB Snaigė shares from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and discontinuation of public offering of AB Snaigė shares.

THE DECISION: 1. To initiate the delisting of all shares issued by AB Snaigė and remove them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and no longer offer them to the public.

2. To establish that the shareholders of AB Snaigė, who voted "FOR" the decision to delist AB Snaigė's shares from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and no longer offer AB Snaigė's shares to the public, shall submit a circular of the takeover bid to the Bank of Lithuania for approval and at the price indicated in point 1.3 shall implement the takeover bid to buy AB "Snaigė" shares. AB Snaigė's shareholder UAB EDS INVEST 3 shall implement a takeover bid for other shareholders of AB Snaigė who have acquired this obligation and who do not express their will to implement it independently. During the implementation of this takeover bid, all shareholders of AB Snaigė will have the right, but not the obligation, to sell AB Snaigė shares, except for those who in the Meeting adopting the decision to delist AB Snaigė shares from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius and no longer offer AB Snaigė shares voted "FOR" such a decision.

3. The price of the takevoer bid, which is implemented in order to remove the shares from trading on the regulated market of AB Nasdaq Vilnius, shall be determined in accordance with paragraph 1 of Part 1 of Article 29 of the Securities Law of the Republic of Lithuania.

THE AGENDA QUESTION: Granting of authorizations to the manager of AB "Snaigė".

THE DECISION: To authorize and oblige the manager (general director) of AB Snaigė with the right to delegate another person, after the necessary shareholders of the Company have implemented a takeover bid aimed at delisting the Company's shares from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, to perform the necessary actions and submit the necessary documents to AB Nasdaq Vilnius regarding the delisting of the Company's shares in this regulated market.

General Director

Darius Varnas

Phone no. +370 315 56200



