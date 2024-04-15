New Heat Stress Guidance, Cooling Solutions Helping Worksites Prepare for Summer Heat

St. Paul, MN, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As work crews brace for the sweltering summer months ahead, the recently announced ANSI/ASSP A10.50-2024 Standard for Heat Stress Management in Construction and Demolition Operations offers a much-needed, comprehensive framework to combat heat stress dangers on the job—including highlighting the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in supplementing engineering and administrative controls. A result of collaborative efforts by industry experts including members from the International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA), ANSI/ASSP A10.50-2024 establishes a new benchmark in safeguarding workers from the dangers of heat. The new standard not only benefits those in construction and demolition but serves as a template for many work environments subject to high temperatures.

"ANSI/ASSP A10.50-2024 provides employers with a plan so they don’t have to start from scratch," wrote ISEA's Senior Director of Policy Dan Glucksman in a blog post announcing the standard on ISEA.org. "It's something OSHA enforcement staff members can reference in those cases where employers don’t have [a heat stress management plan]."

In April of 2022, OSHA launched its National Emphasis Program (NEP) for Heat-Related Hazards. Building upon OSHA’s ongoing initiatives, the NEP green lights OSHA to conduct heat-related inspections on high-risk worksites.

"This [ANSI/ASSP A10.50-2024] is a big deal," said Greg Schrab, President of Ergodyne—a leading manufacturer of heat stress solutions, heat stress prevention advocate and a long-standing member of ISEA. "It puts into place best practices that we've been educating worksites on for decades and provides employers the opportunity to activate a heat stress plan relatively quickly."

While outlining and encouraging protective measures such as training, acclimatization procedures and access to water, rest and shade, the standard provides additional instruction into the use of PPE and clothing such as cooling vests and garments made with "quick-dry, moisture-wicking" fabrics.

Ergodyne has recently announced the launch of four new cooling solutions, including the Chill-Its 6688 Class 2 Hi-Vis Cooling Sun Shirt which features evaporative technology for immediate cooling and UPF 50+ protection against the sun’s harmful rays when working outside.

"Heat stress is a safety concern that requires comprehensive strategies, and the new ANSI standard reflects that," said Lexi Engelbart, Product Manager, Ergodyne. Engelbart led the development of Ergodyne's latest heat stress solutions. "Cooling PPE is certainly not a magic bullet but in concert with administrative and engineering controls, something as simple as a cooling bandana or shirt can help keep body temperatures at safe levels while doing the work in between rest periods."

"Our commitment has always been to provide workers with the knowledge and gear they need to stay safe without sacrificing comfort or productivity. Our new cooling solutions are a testament to our dedication to innovation, quality, and, most importantly, worker safety."

ANSI/ASSP A10.50-2024 Standard for Heat Stress Management in Construction and Demolition Operations can be previewed and purchased at ASSP.org.

Details of Ergodyne's latest launch of cooling solutions can be found on Ergodyne.com.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D® Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

Originally posted on: www.ergodyne.com

Attachment