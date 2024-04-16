Money via WhatsApp: Intermex & Félix Pago Make It Effortless

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an innovative step towards reshaping the landscape of money transfer to Latin America, Intermex, a leading omnichannel money transfer service provider, has announced its strategic partnership with Félix Pago. The Félix Pago partnership with Intermex, creates a user-friendly chat-based platform, aimed at facilitating money transfers for Latin American families in the US to their loved ones back home.



This alignment between Félix Pago and Intermex marks a new era in money transfers, focusing on ease, speed and accessibility. Transferring funds isn't just a transaction. It's a way to connect families across borders effortlessly ensuring financial services reach those who need it the most. This collaboration not only strengthens Intermex's omnichannel approach and customer-centric philosophy but also extends Félix Pago's reach across regions.

Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing & Digital Officer at Intermex, stated, "We're all about making things easier for our customers. Teaming up with Félix Pago is exciting for us. We are bringing together the best of both worlds - our proven remittance platform and their easy-to-use system." He added, "We're looking forward to bringing more options to people and making a big difference in how families support each other across Latin America. This partnership is a big step in making sure everyone can send money easily, no matter where they are."

Claudia Garavini, Head of Business Development at Félix Pago, echoed the sentiment, emphasizing their dedication to simplifying remittances for Latinos in the US and their families abroad. "This partnership with Intermex underscores our commitment to our customers. At Félix, we are continuously striving to streamline the remittance process. Integrating our innovative solution with a reputable and dependable remittance platform like Intermex elevates the experience even further," she said.

A highlight of this partnership is the launch of an innovative service allowing users to transfer money via WhatsApp. This service, available since April 2024, starts with fees as low as $2.99, integrating into users' existing WhatsApp experience without the need for additional registrations or activations.

Both Intermex and Félix Pago are excited about this partnership, recognizing it as a significant step forward in their mission to eliminate barriers in the remittance industry and foster closer familial bonds across continents.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology, enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, and Europe to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe; Company-operated stores; our mobile app; and the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

About Félix Pago Technologies Inc.

Félix Pago is a chat-based platform that enables Latinos in the US to send money abroad. Félix combines Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence to make remittances as easy as sending a message or a voice note. Félix aims to disrupt how remittances are done today and build the future of cross-border payments and financial services for Latinos in the US. Through a combination of its own licenses and strategic partnerships Félix users can send money to their loved ones back home through a simple and intuitive WhatsApp conversation. Financial inclusion and education sit at the forefront of its mission, and being the preferred WhatsApp conversation in their users’ pockets is just the beginning. For more information about Félix, please visit: www.felixpago.com.

