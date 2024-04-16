Alliance Entertainment to Attend Music Biz 2024 in Nashville

Company to Highlight Continued Success of Physical Media with Attendees



K-Pop Sales Up 56.2% YoY through March 2024 to $49.8 Million

PLANTATION, Fla., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a global distributor and wholesaler specializing in music, movies, video games, electronics, arcades, toys, and collectibles, will attend the Music Biz 2024 conference being held on May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) brings together more than 2,100 global music professionals for industry-defining conversations and connections to help shape the future of the music business and best serve the needs of all music professionals. Music Biz is a not-for-profit membership organization that advances, promotes, and invests in the future of the music business by providing a trusted forum where ideas and cooperation flourish.

Alliance Entertainment Executive Chairman Bruce Ogilvie, CEO and CFO Jeff Walker, SVP Sales Ken Glaser, SVP Purchasing Laura Provenzano, and Amped VP Dean Tabaac will attend the conference, meeting with key suppliers and retailers to discuss upcoming initiatives and business development opportunities. Management from the company’s Independent Music distribution arm, AMPED Distribution, will also attend the event and meet with its exclusive labels in attendance.

“We look forward to attending one of the music industry’s flagship conferences, with many of our trading partners in attendance,” commented Bruce Ogilvie, Chairman of Alliance Entertainment. “We are also proud to have Ken Glaser be a part of the Physical Business Action Committee of Music Biz as well as an active member of the Board. This gives us a voice within the industry to promote the value of physical products to artists, labels, management companies and more, and help represent retailers of all sizes. These retailers play an integral role in their local communities and the industry as a whole.

“This value of physical media was recently highlighted in 2023 statistics from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), which reported that revenues from physical music formats of $1.9 billion were up 11% versus the prior year. Alliance Entertainment’s sales of physical music exemplify this trend, with higher average selling prices in our fiscal second quarter over the prior year. The popularity of K-Pop drove that segment’s gross revenue up 56% over the past twelve months, helping us realize a 19% increase in the average selling price of CDs. We look to improve upon these results amid the growth of K-Pop on the vinyl format this year, highlighted by AMPED distributing the first ever Record Store Day K-Pop vinyl exclusive from ATEEZ (Kai Media) coming on April 20th.

“Taken together, we are excited to share our enthusiasm for physical media with the over 2,100 attendees from more than 800 companies across 30 countries at Music Biz 2024,” concluded Ogilvie.

If you would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting or media interview with Alliance Entertainment management, please make your request to AENT@mzgroup.us.

About Music Biz 2024

Music Biz 2024 is set to take place May 13-16, 2024 at the JW Marriott Nashville. This marks the 10th year the Music Business Association has hosted its flagship four-day conference in Nashville, bringing together more than 2,100 global music professionals for industry-defining conversations and connections to help shape the future of the music business and best serve the needs of all music professionals. This year’s event marks the debut of all-new summits on timely topics for the industry, including Artificial Intelligence; Concrete Results: Music's Next Uncharted Frontier; Glocals Only: Music Marketing For A Borderless World; The Greatest Good: Social Impact Is Good For Business; and Changing The Game: Music & Gaming's Unique Synergies. These join new editions of attendee-favorite programs such as the #NEXTGEN_NOW young professionals summit, Let’s Talk Physical, Music & Money, and the 13th annual Metadata Summit. Visit musicbiz2024.com for an up-to-date conference agenda, event registration & lodging information, and more.

About The Music Business Association

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) is a not-for-profit membership organization that advances, promotes, and invests in the future of the music business by providing a trusted forum where ideas and cooperation flourish. Through events, education, and engagement, the Association brings together the full breadth of the industry for unparalleled access to networking, resources, and thought leadership.

About AMPED Distribution

AMPED is one of the fastest growing, top-tier independent distributors committed to developing and growing independent artists and labels worldwide. A part of Alliance Entertainment, AMPED gives the indie community access to a global distribution system with the largest sales force, a seasoned and skilled staff that provides a suite of services and data second to none. AMPED’s customer base is the largest in the industry directly servicing brick and click retailers large and small along with (DTC) direct consumers. AMPED’s growing roster of labels include labels such as Believe Digital, Better Noise, By Norse, Cleopatra Records, Compass Records, Compound Interest, Earache, Empire, Epitaph Records, Firebird Records, Flatiron, Fuga, GoodToGo, Herp Alpert Presents, Hopeless Records, Iconic Artist Group, IDLA, Integral (PIAS, Harmonia Mundi), Kai Media, Kartel, Lex Records, Mascot, Merge Records, MNRK (eOne, Dualtone), Naxos, Nettwerk Music Group, Nuclear Blast, Polyvinyl, Proper Music Group, Rebel Records, Reservoir Media (Chrysalis, Tommy Boy), Ruf Records, Secretly Music Group, Shanachie, Smithsonian Folkways, Stem, Sub Pop, Vydia, Warner Classics and more. For more information, visit www.ampeddistribution.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor of music, movies, toys, collectibles, and consumer electronics. We offer over 325,000 unique in stock SKU’s, including over 57,300 exclusive compact discs, vinyl LP records, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games. Complementing our vast media catalog, we also stock a full array of related accessories, toys and collectibles. With more than thirty-five years of distribution experience, Alliance Entertainment serves customers of every size, providing a robust suite of services to resellers and retailers worldwide. Our efficient processing and essential seller tools noticeably reduce the costs associated with administrating multiple vendor relationships, while helping omni-channel retailers expand their product selection and fulfillment goals. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

