Solera Health Expands its Curated Network to Help Payers and Employers Address High-Cost Cardiometabolic Disease

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Health , the premier technology platform for connecting people seamlessly and easily to health solutions that work, today announced the latest expansion of the Solera HALO™ platform, a next-generation omni-condition management solution. The additional solutions enable payers and employers to address high-cost conditions associated with cardiometabolic health – integrating several proven, industry-leading digital health partners. New solutions enhance Solera’s ability to impact hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes prevention and weight management – and include Ciba Health, Digbi Health and Wondr Health.



Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are among the most expensive and prevalent diseases in the U.S., affecting over 121 million Americans."Cardiometabolic conditions remain a leading cause of preventable morbidity and mortality while accounting for over 30% of healthcare costs in the United States alone,” said Dr. Byron Crowe, Chief Medical Officer at Solera Health. “With these new partnerships representing top-tier digital health partners, Solera continues to expand its capabilities to help patients address their most pressing health needs.”

“An expanded diabetes, hypertension and weight-management network with high-caliber players boasting longevity and broad expertise across conditions instantly fortifies our HALO platform," said Ed Liebowitz, Chief Product Officer at Solera Health. "Working with plans and employers to get the right people into these programs will play a role in reducing the high costs associated with these conditions and, most importantly, get people the care they need to live healthy lives.”

New partners include:

Ciba Health : A digital health platform that uses whole-person care, root-cause approach, and cutting-edge technology to prevent, treat, and reverse chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, autoimmune diseases, and mental health disorders. The platform has achieved successful outcomes, including an average weight loss of 30 pounds and an 85% reduction in medication use.

Digbi Health : An experienced care team uses genetics, gut microbiome, and clinical data to deliver personalized treatment for obesity, cardiometabolic, and digestive health issues while reducing associated medication and surgery costs. Its programs have demonstrated a 3X increase in patient engagement, and 45% of members have eliminated medication and surgery.

Wondr Health : Delivers expert, clinical behavior-change programs for full-spectrum weight and obesity management, improved movement, reduced stress and anxiety, and better sleep. 50% of Wondr participants reverse metabolic syndrome, hypertension, and diabetes risk, resulting in lower claims cost and 2.1x ROI in the plan year.



These new solutions will augment Solera’s existing networks of cardiometabolic solutions, including the cardiometabolic virtual specialty solution the company launched in January with the addition of 9am Health to their platform.